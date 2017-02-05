Imbil cafe a change of pace for retired principal

LIFETIME teacher and principal Jo Lockwood feared retirement would leave a hole in her life.

Now, as the owner of the one2one on yabba cafe, she has found the perfect hobby to fill the time instead.

"I thought I'd really, really miss the teaching but I haven't,” she said.

"I really love doing this.”

A former principal in Gympie, and having travelled and taught all across Queensland, on Hamilton Island and the Torres Strait Islands, Ms Lockwood was still drawn back to the Mary Valley where she had lived intermittently since 1983.

She said running a cafe was a wonderful change of pace from the hectic life of teaching.

"This is pretty well non-stress,” she said.

Having taught in the region for so long, she was thrilled to have the chance to see what her former students achieved in their lives.

"I really loved nurturing individuals, bringing out the best in individuals,” she said.

Ms Lockwood is proud of the atmosphere she has created in the Imbil shop, which is filled with collectibles, and that she serves food she cooks herself.

"I love that people come in here and treat it like... somebody's house, somebody's home,” she said.

"I've got a group of ladies that comes in and plays Scrabble.

"I got a little tired of them coming into the kitchen and asking me if you spell friendlier with a y... so I brought in a dictionary and I said 'if it's not in the dictionary you can't have it'.

"Another group came in and played Canasta, they were the longest (at) five hours.”

The collectables, she said, had been added as a means to declutter her home.

"I had so much in my house that I collected over the years that I thought if I don't open a shop and sell it I'll be one of those crazy old ladies who feature in papers, found three weeks after they've died under a pile of newspapers,” she laughed.