28°
News

Imbil bushfire enters sixth day

shelley_strachan
and Shelley Strachan | 19th Nov 2016 10:46 AM
The fire burning in bushland near Imbil today enters its sixth day.
The fire burning in bushland near Imbil today enters its sixth day. Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIFTEEN fire fighting crews are today still battling a huge bush fire that has been burning in state forest near Imbil since last Monday.

Crews from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Parks and Wildlife and HQ Plantations are on scene of the large vegetation fire burning within the Conondale National Park and Imbil State Forest.

The fire, which broke out on Monday, November 14, is posing no threat to property at this time.

Fire fighters have contained the blaze and will continue to monitor throughout the day.

Smoke may affect surrounding areas. Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Gympie Times

Topics:  fire imbil mary valley emergency

Teen injured on graduation day

Teen injured on graduation day

A very painful graduation present for this high schooler.

LETTER: Concern over distasteful front page

No Caption

Letter writer: "The front page indicated a tawdry attempt at humour."

Water wars get started as past lessons quickly forgotten

WATER LESSONS LOST: A nearly empty Borumba Dam in November 2002.

Water wars get started as report ignores Gympie's limits of growth

Bushfire's smoke so dense it set off home smoke alarms

SMOKE AND HAZE: A grass fire on a Hills Road property in South Bingera. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

About 120km of bushland destroyed by massive fire

Local Partners

Students and Landcare band together on project

Landcare projects, Widgee memorial services and revisiting the past for Glastonbury Hall; there's plenty of news from Widgee this week.

Gympie police honoured for their dedication on the job

OUTSTANDING SERVICE: Snr Constable Tess Bell receives her District Officer Certificate from Superintendent Mark Stiles on Tuesday morning.

Annual ceremony sees excellence in policing rewarded.

WHAT'S ON: Time to get your board game on Gympie

No Caption

Celebrate International Games Day today in Gympie.

Take a nostalgia trip when Ol' 55 rolls into town

ROCK ON: Frankie J Holden will be in Gympie next weekend to shake, rattle and roll.

Slick back your hair for a night of retro-rock

Five fantastic things to do this weekend

SPEEDY: Abby the golden retriever makes a jump.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of the upcoming 'Star Wars' Han Solo spin-off movie.

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin planning a loud wedding

WHAT'S ON: Time to get your board game on Gympie

No Caption

Celebrate International Games Day today in Gympie.

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

20 all-time greatest country music hits revealed

Patsy Cline.

Listing off classic songs

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

want 2 trip down memory lane!

10 Garrick Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000!

Wow this one will have you tripping down memory lane for sure. This is one of those classic homes that will have you thinking of Granny and homemade apple pies.

GET INTO ACREAGE LIVING

Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 $349,000

If you want to get into acreage living, have a couple of horses or cows, this great little property could be for you. 5 acres (2.02ha) of flat to very gently...

YESTERYEARS CHARM

35 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 0 0 225,000

Delightful 2 bedroom home in the heart of Gympie. This classic styled home has polished timber floors,good sized deck to entertain or just enjoy your morning...

Urgent Sale Required

95 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $170,000

Opposite Snapper Creek and natural bush parkland. Possible water views from a second level home. Gently sloping curbed block on quiet street close to all...

GRAND MASTER ON LARGE CORNER BLOCK

6 Munro Street, Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Across from the school and old peoples nursing home. This home has a revamped bathroom and kitchen with an open plan living area. The home is situated on a large...

Weekender Now - Build Later

4 Santa Maria Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Exclusively Listed:- ...BIG SHED ....Are you looking for a weekend retreat and ... $235,000

Exclusively Listed:- ...BIG SHED ....Are you looking for a weekend retreat and a place you can later build your forever home, then this beautiful, near level...

What a Bargain

101 EMPEROR STREET, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 1 3 $345,000 Neg

Situated opposite Snapper Creek this is the ideal home for anglers or walkers. Close to water and walking tracks. This delightful concrete block dwelling would...

WORK&#39;S DONE - MOVE IN NOW!!

15 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 2 $205,000

This fully renovated 4 bedroom home is situated on a large one acre block in Kilkivan. The property is situated within easy walking distance to the shops, school...

CIRCLE&#39;S END

Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $550,000

The perfect horse, cattle or lifestyle property is waiting for you to come and enjoy. 81.9 acres (33.18ha) of rich country ranging from alluvial flats, gently...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!