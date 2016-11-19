Imbil bushfire enters sixth day

The fire burning in bushland near Imbil today enters its sixth day.

FIFTEEN fire fighting crews are today still battling a huge bush fire that has been burning in state forest near Imbil since last Monday.

Crews from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Parks and Wildlife and HQ Plantations are on scene of the large vegetation fire burning within the Conondale National Park and Imbil State Forest.

The fire, which broke out on Monday, November 14, is posing no threat to property at this time.

Fire fighters have contained the blaze and will continue to monitor throughout the day.

Smoke may affect surrounding areas. Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.