I'm not a commentator but...truth is now a casualty

YEAR THAT WAS: Many of us must have been hungering for a moment of peace, assurance and goodwill this year, says Colin Claridge.

'TWAS the week before Christmas

And all through the House

Not a pollie was stirring

'Cos they've gone home to stir mischief amongst the vulnerable.

Well, at least as far as Team Shorten is concerned.

2016 has been an ugly year in many respects and so many of us must have been hungering for just a moment of peace, assurance and goodwill.

Unfortunately, if you're elderly, invalided or in any other respect receiving a commonwealth pension, the ALP/ACTU coalition has been busy cold-calling people like a troupe of grinches eager to steal Christmas.

The looming changes to some pension entitlements haven't been dropped on us without warning.

These are changes that have been flagged since before the last election.

And yet, Team Shorten is acting like they've found garlic in their Christmas stockings and have staged another Mediscare-type stunt.

Perhaps emboldened by their last campaign of misinformation, Team Shorten has embarked upon Operation Let's Panic Pensioners This Christmas with great abandon.

Team Shorten is behaving like malevolent imps; twisting facts and seasoning the truth with their own spin.

This once again serves to highlight how politicians have one set of rules for themselves and one set for everybody else.

1. The Do Not Call Register: Having eventually bowed to public annoyance at being interrupted at meal time by telemarketers insisting that we buy funeral insurance, politicians established the register so people could have their phone numbers removed from the lists that companies pass about between themselves.

Why governments reckon it's fine for corporations to sell our personal details in the first place staggers belief.

Why politicians reckon they should be exempt from the Do Not Call rules pushes that belief over the cliff.

To have political organisations ring pensioners unsolicited in order to scare them surely hits a new low, even for Labor.

2. The Trades Practices Act: As Mediscare and now this latest campaign of mistruth makes clear, politicians should be made subject to the Trades Practices Act.

If a business can be prosecuted for false and misleading conduct, then why shouldn't politicians?

There have been calls in the past (by smaller parties and independents) for politicians to be made subject to the same rules of trade as businesses.

It should come as no surprise then that the major parties have been extremely resistant to this.

What use is the truth unless you can twist it to serve your own purpose, right?

As Team Shorten counts down the hours until Christmas in terms of how many more pensioners they can ring up and scare, it should come as no surprise either that most people wouldn't have included this gathering of anti-Clauses on their Christmas card lists.