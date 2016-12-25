28°
News

I'm not a commentator but...truth is now a casualty

Colin Claridge | 25th Dec 2016 6:05 PM
YEAR THAT WAS: Many of us must have been hungering for a moment of peace, assurance and goodwill this year, says Colin Claridge.
YEAR THAT WAS: Many of us must have been hungering for a moment of peace, assurance and goodwill this year, says Colin Claridge. wisawa222

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

'TWAS the week before Christmas

And all through the House

Not a pollie was stirring

'Cos they've gone home to stir mischief amongst the vulnerable.

Well, at least as far as Team Shorten is concerned.

2016 has been an ugly year in many respects and so many of us must have been hungering for just a moment of peace, assurance and goodwill.

Unfortunately, if you're elderly, invalided or in any other respect receiving a commonwealth pension, the ALP/ACTU coalition has been busy cold-calling people like a troupe of grinches eager to steal Christmas.

The looming changes to some pension entitlements haven't been dropped on us without warning.

These are changes that have been flagged since before the last election.

And yet, Team Shorten is acting like they've found garlic in their Christmas stockings and have staged another Mediscare-type stunt.

Perhaps emboldened by their last campaign of misinformation, Team Shorten has embarked upon Operation Let's Panic Pensioners This Christmas with great abandon.

Team Shorten is behaving like malevolent imps; twisting facts and seasoning the truth with their own spin.

This once again serves to highlight how politicians have one set of rules for themselves and one set for everybody else.

1. The Do Not Call Register: Having eventually bowed to public annoyance at being interrupted at meal time by telemarketers insisting that we buy funeral insurance, politicians established the register so people could have their phone numbers removed from the lists that companies pass about between themselves.

Why governments reckon it's fine for corporations to sell our personal details in the first place staggers belief.

Why politicians reckon they should be exempt from the Do Not Call rules pushes that belief over the cliff.

To have political organisations ring pensioners unsolicited in order to scare them surely hits a new low, even for Labor.

2. The Trades Practices Act: As Mediscare and now this latest campaign of mistruth makes clear, politicians should be made subject to the Trades Practices Act.

If a business can be prosecuted for false and misleading conduct, then why shouldn't politicians?

There have been calls in the past (by smaller parties and independents) for politicians to be made subject to the same rules of trade as businesses.

It should come as no surprise then that the major parties have been extremely resistant to this.

What use is the truth unless you can twist it to serve your own purpose, right?

As Team Shorten counts down the hours until Christmas in terms of how many more pensioners they can ring up and scare, it should come as no surprise either that most people wouldn't have included this gathering of anti-Clauses on their Christmas card lists.

Gympie Times

Topics:  colin claridge mediscare opinion team shorten

13 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

13 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

Craft groups, family movies, play days and learning experiences, there's heaps to keep the kids amused these school holidays.

After near-death experience, James Henry looks for his heroes

SURVIVOR: James Henry.

The search for the local 'angels' who saved his life

2016 a bumpy ride for Queensland MPs

Agriculture Minister Leanne Donaldson was forced to resign after it emerged the Bundaberg MP was nearly three years behind in her council rates and she had driven her car when it was unregistered.

A look back at 2016 in Queensland politics

I'm not a commentator but...truth is now a casualty

YEAR THAT WAS: Many of us must have been hungering for a moment of peace, assurance and goodwill this year, says Colin Claridge.

2016 has been an ugly year in many respects

Local Partners

Open day a big hit in Widgee

Plenty went on, and plenty more to come.

After near-death experience, James Henry looks for his heroes

SURVIVOR: James Henry.

The search for the local 'angels' who saved his life

13 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: January 16 is a chance to have a go at stand up paddle boarding at Inskip Point.

Lots to do these holidays starting with Christmas Eve

Trees bring magic to Mary Christmas

TINSEL TREES: The team driving the horse and cart admire the decorated trees as they head up the street at dusk last Wednesday night.

Tinsel and baubles all part of celebration

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary December 20-24

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

THE trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released and it is terrifying.

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Gympie Gallery holiday summer fun

EXHIBITION: Step inside a wonderful story when you visit the exhibition A Sense of Wonder at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Here's what's happening at the Gallery for the holidays.

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

Your guide to the Boxing Day movies bonanza

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

THERE'S a wide variety of viewing options to wind down from Xmas.

Kelly Rowland joins The Voice Australia for 2017

Singer Kelly Rowland is the fourth coach on the 2017 season of The Voice Australia.

US singer rounds out next year's coaching panel.

choose 1 or 2 first class stunning duplex units!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

So there are duplexes for sale and there are duplexes for sale. And then there is THIS duplex for sale. This really is the whizz bang of all duplexes. No expense...

RARE BLOCK

Lot 2 Silva Road, Jones Hill 4570

Residential Land 2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your ... AUCTION 28th...

2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your dream home. - Very private block surrounded by farmland - Small seasonal creek at one end of the...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

Lot 3 Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

timber lovers dream 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $279,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unique features and...

Privet, Quiet and Convenient Living

156 Hill Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 6 $350,000

Welcome to 156 Hill Road Mothar Mountain, featuring 12 Hectares (approx 30 acres) flood free in a prime location. Elevated and gently undulating with a wide flat...

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $319,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $299,500

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

CUL-DE- SAC POSITION !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $290,000

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

152 Lawson Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant ... $198,000

An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 152 Lawson Road Pie Creek! A...

BRAND NEW HOME ON ACREAGE

54 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

House 2 1 $179,000

Retired or first home buyer, this is for you. This well presented two bedroom steel framed home which has never been lived in and situated on almost two acres is...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!