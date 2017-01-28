31°
News

How an adult sex shop owner stayed afloat when sales dropped

Rae Wilson
| 28th Jan 2017 4:11 AM
Melinda Slingsby at her adult sex shop Diva's Den where she illegally sold synthetic marijuana.
Melinda Slingsby at her adult sex shop Diva's Den where she illegally sold synthetic marijuana. Peter Holt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE internet had sent adult sex toy sales into a tail spin but Melinda Anne Slingsby found a way to keep Diva's Den afloat.

Synthetic marijuana.

Or, as her customers knew to ask for, tea and pot-pourri.

While there were no laws preventing the drug's sale when Slingsby took it on, her Wood St business showed no signs of slowing down once laws made it illegal in 2013.

The very next day after a police raid in June 2014, Malibu, as she was commonly known, restocked the shop and continued trading the drugs until an undercover cop caught her out almost six months later.

She too was caught up in the police operation targeting bikie drug dealer Frank Harold Voss and the State Government is pursuing assets belonging to her and her former partner Michael John Tyson.

It is believed the total value of the former couple's restrained property, under proceeds of crime confiscation laws, is about $809,000.

 

Former employee Elizabeth McGrath, in a police statement made about a month before she died, said Malibu was greedy and just "wanted to make more and more money".

The 38-year-old single mum, who worked for Slingsby from February to July 2014 after meeting her through Voss, said her new boss loved to brag about her lifestyle and how much money she had.

This included first-class flights when she travelled, swanky accommodation and Ms McGrath said her boss, who bought her parents a house with money she made from the sales, was always looking at houses to buy in Mackay in the $600,000 range.

"I was blown away when I first started working there about how much synthetic marijuana was being sold and I remember saying to Frank that it was like I was working in a shop just dealing drugs," McGrath told police.

"Malibu used to get really cranky if we didn't get up near the $2000 per shift in sales of the synthetic marijuana.

"The shop was just a front for the sale of synthetic marijuana."

The green leaf material was sold in small paperback packages with a plastic satchel inside; 3g for $75.

Brands included Storm, Heisenberg and Mojo.

Throughout McGrath's time working at Diva's Den, they would make $2500 selling the marijuana on a six-hour shift at the store, $5000 over two shifts for the day.

"I would say that we would be lucky to sell one adult product per shift, if not per day," she said.

"The sales of synthetic marijuana were recorded on a ledger that was kept at the counter as DVD sales.

"This was so that if the police ever raided the store they wouldn't be able to get all of the sales records."

Police seized a lot of synthetic marijuana, Kamagra and other generic forms of Viagra being sold when they did raid the store.

The very next day, Malibu restocked the store with synthetic marijuana she kept at home.

"It surprised me that police didn't raid the house at the same time they raided the shop," Ms McGrath said.

"Malibu knew what she was selling was a synthetic form of marijuana and that it had similar effects to marijuana.

"I was aware that some people had bad reactions after smoking the synthetic marijuana and became psychotic.

"I discussed this with Malibu on a number of occasions and her only reply was that she didn't know how they could smoke it.

"She told me that Tyson tried it once and had a seizure. But it never stopped her from selling it or taking it off the shelves."

Slingsby, 43, was sentenced in June 2016 to three years' jail but her sentence was suspended immediately after the 338 days she had already served.

"The raid didn't slow you down, nor did the fact of being charged," Justice Duncan McMeekin said.

"I've no doubt you were well aware of the illegality of what you were doing and you did so for a cynical commercial benefit."

The court heard she was planning to live with her parents in Gatton upon release.

Tyson sold 1011 ecstasy pills to an undercover cop for $16,000 after Slingsby unwittingly set the pair up.

His five-year jail term will be suspended after he has served 20 months.

He had already served 405 days in custody when he was sentenced in Mackay Supreme Court in July 2016.

SYNTHETIC DRUGS

Manufactured to mimic known narcotic or hallucinogenic drugs, these are marketed as "legal highs" and are sold in service stations, adult stores and online.

But they are not safe and are illegal in Queensland.

The Crime Stoppers website says people are playing Russian roulette with their lives when they consume synthetic drugs.

Common side effects include violent outbursts, irrational fears, psychosis, heart damage, blurred vision, stroke and liver damage.

Worse still, people have died within hours of consuming synthetic drugs. - ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  adult shop diva's den elizabeth jane mcgrath gatton heisenberg kamagra mackay melinda anne slingsby michael john tyson mojo storm synthetic cannabis synthetic drugs synthetic marijuana

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

How an adult sex shop owner stayed afloat when sales dropped

How an adult sex shop owner stayed afloat when sales dropped

The internet had sent adult sex toy sales into a tail spin but this woman found a way to keep Diva's Den afloat.

Win some, lose some for council project costs

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME: Subsidies help, costs hinder on road projects

Subsidies benefit some projects, asphalt prices make life harder

CBD project, Southside plan as council looks to both sides

THE PLAN: What the council is trying to achieve at Smithfield St, in the Gympie CBD.

Two sides to Gympie's future

Gympie's new direction south

COUNTRY ROAD (FOR NOW): Gympie's Southside area is heading for major development and councillors want to ensure the growth is managed.

Southside is headed for huge growth, Gympie Regional Council says

Local Partners

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Gympie's Australia Day concert a hit even though the temperature climbed.

New citizens find a sense of belonging

A SENSE OF BELONGING: Sukhbir Singh Dhillon and his son Sam Singh Dhillon became Australian citizens yesterday.

"To finally be Australians, it's awesome.”

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie Community Diary January 26-29

Widgee Country Music Festival coming up in April

WIDGEE. ) Sista Lee, sisters Natalya and Kiarnah Lee, at the Widgee Walk-Ups last Sunday.

Widgee moves its Festival forward to autumn.

Exhibition seen through the artist's own eyes

Artist Beth Diprose.

Artist Beth Diprose exhibits at Pomona

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

POPULAR American soap will film 30th anniversary episodes.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Australia day fun at Nelsen reserve Angus Warne.

THE shade was the place to be in Nelson Reserve for Australia Day.

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

(LOT 8) 26 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

(Lot 8) 26 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 9657m2 with good ... $195,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 9657m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

(LOT 7) 18 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

(Lot 7) 18 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 9018m2 with good ... $195,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 9018m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

(LOT 6) 16 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

(Lot 6) 16 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 7408m2 with good ... $179,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 7408m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

LOT 3 OVERLANDER AVE, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

Lot 3 Overlander Ave, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 6022m2 with good ... $195,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 6022m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

EXCEPTIONAL BLOCK

Lot 2 (124) Taylor Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Situated in the much sought after area of Veteran just a short ... $168,000

Situated in the much sought after area of Veteran just a short drive from Gympie's CBD is this lovely lifestyle block. The elevated 5500m2 allotment is gently...

SETTING THE STANDARDS HIGH

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

LOT 15 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

Lot 15 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 4469m2 with good ... $179,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 4469m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

LOT 13 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

Lot 13 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 4218m2 with good ... $145,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 4218m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

(LOT 12) 19 BILLMAN COURT, CHATSWORTH PREMIER ESTATE

(Lot 12) 19 Billman Court, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 6147m2 with good ... $175,000

Situated in the popular Chatsworth area. This block is 6147m2 with good views. The estate has underground power to all blocks and bitumen road. House pads have...

BEAUTIFUL BIG BLOCK RIGHT IN TOWN

2 Shayduk Close, Gympie 4570

Residential Land Set on 1467m2 this beautiful block is not only high and dry ... $120,000

Set on 1467m2 this beautiful block is not only high and dry out of flood, but it has amazing views looking back over the town that will capture the twinkle of the...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!