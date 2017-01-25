If only lamb didn't taste so good

LITTLE plastic Aussie flags are attached to a few cars driving around town this week and have been flying off the shelves in the lead-up to Australia Day tomorrow.

This is Straya mate, and on Australia Day we love to throw a flag on the car and a chop on the barbie. Some of us have to work but even then there will be barbecues and beer, and maybe lamingtons. In this age of terrorism and populism it's important we take a moment, stop whinging on Facebook about the bloke who lit up a smoke in the car park, and appreciate how good we've got it.

Everything is relative and I bet if those whingers had to walk 3km a day for fresh water or flee their war torn home to safety in another country, the sight and smell of someone lighting a cigarette in a car park wouldn't be quite so devastating.

The lamb ad this year has caused a bit of a stir because it is such a fabulous celebration of our diversity and history - not to mention the beach barbie. But it does fail to mention Australia Day. Comedian and vegetarian Dave Hughes isn't happy. He says it's not unAustralian to not eat meat. I know a few Aussie vegans who would agree.

"Remember folks, we aren't a nation of sheep so don't let anyone tell you that you need to eat one,” Hughesy reckons. If only it didn't taste so good.