35°
News

If only lamb didn't taste so good

Shelley Strachan | 25th Jan 2017 5:43 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LITTLE plastic Aussie flags are attached to a few cars driving around town this week and have been flying off the shelves in the lead-up to Australia Day tomorrow.

This is Straya mate, and on Australia Day we love to throw a flag on the car and a chop on the barbie. Some of us have to work but even then there will be barbecues and beer, and maybe lamingtons. In this age of terrorism and populism it's important we take a moment, stop whinging on Facebook about the bloke who lit up a smoke in the car park, and appreciate how good we've got it.

Everything is relative and I bet if those whingers had to walk 3km a day for fresh water or flee their war torn home to safety in another country, the sight and smell of someone lighting a cigarette in a car park wouldn't be quite so devastating.

The lamb ad this year has caused a bit of a stir because it is such a fabulous celebration of our diversity and history - not to mention the beach barbie. But it does fail to mention Australia Day. Comedian and vegetarian Dave Hughes isn't happy. He says it's not unAustralian to not eat meat. I know a few Aussie vegans who would agree.

"Remember folks, we aren't a nation of sheep so don't let anyone tell you that you need to eat one,” Hughesy reckons. If only it didn't taste so good.

Gympie Times

Topics:  australia day 2017 editorial editorial comment opinion

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Drip-feed residents want recognition of their plight

Drip-feed residents want recognition of their plight

A group of Gympie suburban residents say they are being charged for a water supply service they do not receive

Council sympathy appreciated, 'not offensive'

Mayor Mick Curran

Letter: Council gesture on death of loved one appreciated

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

LOCAL SPIRIT: Scott Hoare in hospital with his fiancé Angie Minucos

After horror accident, Gympie rallies around for auction.

Tonnes of you beaut things to do on Australia Day around Gympie

PROUD AUSSIES: Gympie region's Simon and Rebecca Johnson and their son Joseph became Australian citizens on Australia Day last year.

Celebrate in style around the Gympie region this Australia Day

Local Partners

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

WHEN Gympie-born Scott Hoare became a tetraplegic after a horror accident late last year, his hometown jumped at the chance to throw in whatever help they could

Cooran acoustic nights start year on the right note

GOOD SOUND: ZIKO performs at an earlier Cooran Acoustic Night.

INTO the New Year and the Cooran acoustic nights are back on.

Dinner celebrates Gympie region's rural women

SUPPORTING RURAL WOMEN: Host of the February 18 Everyone Needs A Famrer dinner Mikaela Calvert.

Dinner turns spotlight on achievements of region's rural women

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for January 25-29

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton and Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Our community, helping Scott to his feet

LOCAL SPIRIT: Scott Hoare in hospital with his fiancé Angie Minucos

After horror accident, Gympie rallies around for auction.

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Owner Ready to Sell!

16 Eagle Hawk Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This neat near new home is now on the market located in the popular suburb Southside. The Eagle Hawk Estate is the ideal address which is close to all amenities.

MOTIVATED VENDOR - MUST SELL

244 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 $228,000

This solid high-set home is situated on 2.7 acres on the North side of Gympie. It has recently been renovated and features 3 good sized bedrooms (2 with...

LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS HOME WILL WOW YOU!

12 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This stylish home is sure to impress from the moment you enter through the main door, and if you're looking for space for you and your busy family then this is the...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $259,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

Eye Catching Design - Be Quick

8 Boambillee Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $318,000

Don't miss your chance to be the proud owner of this exclusively listed home with an eye-catching design and a motivated vendor. This home is only approximately...

this one is just 2 good!

1 Kyleigh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $310,000+!

Did you say you were looking for a really nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great!

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

FINALISING AN ESTATE

10 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Opportunity is knocking; motivated seller must sell due to finalising an estate. - Large brick home with a spacious rumpus area, providing room for the whole...

QUIET SURPRISE

81 Deans Road, The Palms 4570

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Positioned approximately 10 minutes from Gympie's CBD is this tucked away gem. This property has so much to offer. - Main residence is council approved for...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Gympie has a new youthful edge as families flee 'overpriced' Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions

OUR FUTURE: BethAnn, Janae, Matthias and Jason Kauffman from new Mary St business Mamma Dee's Kitchen are part of the wave of young settlers moving to Gympie and helping diversify its economy.

It's a new young Gympie as families flee 'Grey South East'

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!