34°
News

'I think the world will be very dark for a while' USA ex-pat

Tom Daunt
| 9th Nov 2016 6:53 PM
DECISION: Abby Wake is disappointed with Trump.
DECISION: Abby Wake is disappointed with Trump. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT JUST goes to show that you can never count your chickens before they have hatched.

And given the American presidential result you can never trust the polls.

It is hard for most residents in the Gympie area to put in context the gravity of this political decision, but not for Abby Wake.

The American ex-pat who has established a home in the gold city knows exactly how significant a decision this is.

"To be honest, I am disappointed," Ms Wake told the Gympie Times yesterday after the decision was passed.

"I am sad, he (Trump) brings people down, that is now the person who is going to be in office.

How did media get the Donald Trump story so wrong?

Ms Wake, who is originally from the Trump heartland of Kansas spent 10 years in California before relocating to Australia.

She says that while Hillary Clinton was far from perfect, Trump's controversial campaign marginalised people.

"I will be honest, I did not love Hillary Clinton," Ms Wake said.

Donald Trump claims victory in the US presidential race.
Donald Trump claims victory in the US presidential race.

"But Trump is someone who is going to be taking care of the free world - people have their own views."

In an upset victory for the business magnate turned reality TV star turned politician, Trump was every bit the showman throughout a long and brutal presidential campaign.

He will now take the reigns as the 45th president of the United States meaning the Clinton political dynasty may be over.

However, Ms Wake, along with thousands of others is concerned for what the Trump administration can offer not only America, but also the world.

"I think the world will be very dark for a while.

"I feel scared for what the future may hold."

Donald Trump calls for end to division in victory speech

Gympie Times

Topics:  america donald trump election ex-pat president trump

38°C: Thursday is going to be a stinker

38°C: Thursday is going to be a stinker

IF THURSDAY'S predicted maximum temperature runs to form, we will be sweating it out in 38 degree heat, making it the hottest day this year.

OPINION: Welcome to Trumpland

Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times

When the shock of the US election finally wears off, where do we go?

Gympie's CBD gets a dressing up

Work continues to Smithfield street upgrade in Gympie.

Plans to redesign popular Gympie streets and parks are well underway

Phase two of upgrades will transform Smithfield St

NEW LIFE: A depiction of what the newly renovated Smithfield St will look like.

Street will be split into two levels as part of refurbishment.

Local Partners

Birch not just for the birds - gardeners love them too!

Gympie Municipal Horticultural Society members will get a chance to see this fascinating tree first hand when they visit Henry and Dell Kross's residence.

Fun and activities in Gympie today

No Caption

What groups are meeting today? Read on to find out.

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

American actor Nathan Fillion of cult sci-fi sceries Firefly dons his comfy shoes for Supanova

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $335,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS

37 Canberra Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 $225,000

Located at Cooloola Cove, this is the ultimate property for the first home buyer. The property boasts 3 roomy sized bedrooms with polished timber flooring.

LIME STREET LIVING

3 Lime Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $245,000

This Lime Street property is filled with character. Wooden floors, casement windows and French doors are featured throughout the property. Consisting of three...

GREAT VIEWS

22 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $298,000

This elevated, highset brick home is located on an 1109m2 allotment on the Southside of Gympie. Capturing the breezes, the sizeable balcony has a north easterly...

QUALITY HOME, SOUTHSIDE CONVENIENCE

59 Bushland Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Sitting on the high side of the street and surrounded by quality homes, this well presented rendered residence presents an abundance of space for the entire...

AUCTION

36 Young Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

This large Queensland style home on 1134m2 has been family owned for the past 78 years. With attention this home could be a Renovator's delight. The home has...

CITY VIEWS

64 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $225,000

This Gympie city home was built by one of Gympie's best known and respected builders. The 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom plus office home was built with the best hardwood...

GREENDALE DOWNS ESTATE - LOT 80 SNOWGUM AVE, PIE CREEK

Lot 80 Snowgum Ave, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block ... $142,000

If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block that will guarantee value for your money, this new estate is certainly for you. Lot 80 Snowgum Ave is the...

AN OASIS IN SUBURBIA!

10a Louisa Lane, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

If modern comfort with that character filled warmth that only a post war home can provide is what you are looking for, then this is the home for you. Situated in a...

3 x Driveways + Shed

9 Summer Way, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 4 $339,000

3 driveway access to your new property and positioned in a great location close to the foreshore, are features that are sought after. The brick home, has been...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!