'I never said Glen Hartwig was the golden boy'

Crs Dan Stewart and Glen Hartwig at the first meeting of the new Gympie Regional Council earlier this year.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I MUST say that I was surprised when I opened the Gympie Times on Saturday, October 8, and found a letter by Cr Glen Hartwig accusing me of personal attacks on him.

I did put a letter in the paper a week or so ago, but not once did I mention Cr Hartwig.

I did however write about the new golden boy. The puppeteers have obviously convinced Cr Hartwig that he is that person, the mythical saint, the symbol of salvation. Either that, or Cr Hartwig actually thinks he is that saint.

Cr Hartwig states that he has only met me once, but I can remember at least six times that I have spoken to Cr Hartwig with friends present at council meetings and at meet the councillors night.

Is this bad memory or memory of convenience?

As I have said before, Cr Hartwig, if you are the golden boy as you or your fan base believes, beware that you and your colleagues don't end up bitter and twisted as some of your manipulators. To quote an Albert Camus saying, every revolutionary ends up either by becoming an oppresser or a heretic. No doubt, time will tell.

Wayne Plant,

Southside.