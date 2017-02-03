"I didn't want to lose my leg” Family rocked by crash

STILL BREATHING: Chaniya Lee Henry is keeping a positive outlook after her near-death experience.

THERE'S no other way to put it - the Henry family has gone through hell.

Just months after James Henry lost his leg, and nearly his life, to a horrific motor accident, the family has encountered another near-miss.

On January 31, James' daughter Chaniya Lee Henry, 18, was nearly killed in a Mothar Mountain car crash - the car rolled onto its roof in a riverbed.

"I was in the passenger seat looking at my phone and then I heard the tyres screech,” she says.

"I must have hit my head, because the next thing I know I'm upside down, I can't move and I can't breathe.”

The wreck of the car following the crash at Mothar Mtn. Contributed

Unable to unfasten her seatbelt and remove herself from the vehicle, Ms Lee Henry believes she was only a matter of minutes away from drowning in the car.

Eventually, however, she was able to get out, but suffered lacerations and a compressed spine in the crash.

After clambering from the car and noticing a large cut on her leg, Ms Lee Henry immediately fashioned a tourniquet out of her shirt.

"I remember just thinking about what happened with dad,” she says.

"I didn't want to go through that, I didn't want to lose my leg as well.

"If we had rain, I think I would have died in that car.”

RELATED: James Henry looks for his heroes

Although her physical wounds are healing, slowly, she said the trauma of the day would take a lot longer to reconcile with.

"I haven't really slept since it happened, my hair smells like the water in the car,” she says.

"Every time I smell my hair, it's like I'm back in the car again.”

With her father making a slow recovery back at home, the two have come to rely on each other for support.

Ms Lee Henry said a shared sense of humour has helped keep the darkness at bay.

"I said to him, 'I feel like going for a swim, would you want to drive me?',” she adds, laughing.

"He thought it was a good thing mum wasn't around to hear that.”

Despite the darkness of the past few months, the Henry family is hoping for a brighter year.

Ms Lee Henry, for the moment, knows her road to recovery is far from over, but is already making plans to move on with her life.

"The next thing is to find some full-time work,” she says.

"It's difficult, but I'll be able to figure it out.”