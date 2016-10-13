Search on for crocodile in Hervey Bay

WILDLIFE officers are on the lookout for a three metre long crocodile seen swimming in Tooan Tooan Creek on Charlton Esplanade.
A member of the public reported the sighting on Sunday October 9 at 4pm to officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, who promptly erected signs and started investigations into the animal's presence.
A spokesperson from the EHP said while the sighting could not be immediately confirmed, the warning signs were erected and still remained in place.
