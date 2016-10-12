Hundreds get ready for 2016 Gympie Relay for Life

Relay For Life is a huge day/night in Gympie.

WHAT: Relay for Life

WHERE: One Mile Ovals, Gympie

WHEN: Saturday, October 29-30

Tim Fisher and Dallas Shaw at last year's Relay for LIfe. Contributed

CANCER Council Queensland is reaching out to Gympie cancer survivors and carers, inviting them to take part in Relay For Life 2016 this month.

The 2016 Gympie Relay For Life will be held on October 29-30 at Viv Brady Oval (main soccer fields). The event attracts hundreds of participants here in Gympie.

Local cancer survivors and carers are invited to take part in the survivors and carers lap which will officially open the event on Saturday, October 29 at 3pm.

Following the opening lap, carers and survivors are invited to join together for a special afternoon tea, to share stories and show support to those affected by cancer.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said the survivors and carers lap was an opportunity to unite with others who had been through a similar experience.

"The opening lap is all about celebrating with our survivors and recognising the contribution of carers,” Ms Clift said.

"One person is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes in Queensland - in the Sunshine Coast region alone, around 3200 locals are diagnosed with cancer each year.

"Relay For Life provides a great opportunity for locals to show their support to those affected by the disease, to raise awareness and funds to make a difference.”

To register for the survivors and carers lap, phone 1300 65 65 85 or visit the Relay registration desk on Saturday, October 29 from 12pm.

All survivors and carers will be given a purple sash to wear proudly throughout the ceremony.

Relay For Life is an 18 hour event involving teams of up to 15 people keeping a baton moving in a relay-style walk or run overnight, in support of Queenslanders affected by cancer.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via 13 11 20 or www.cancerqld.org.au.