Hundreds coming to Gympie for State Championships

scott kovacevic
| 16th Sep 2016 3:38 PM
Jess Wilcox (left) takes on Maryborough.
Jess Wilcox (left) takes on Maryborough. Contributed

HOCKEY: Gympie will be home to some spectacular hockey action next week, as the 2016 Under-15s Women's State Championships descends on the town.

From Sunday through to Wednesday, hundreds of athletes and their supporters will be gathering to cheer on the 26 teams who will be facing off in a round robin competition, with teams coming from as far away as Cairns and Warwick.

With the support of the Gympie regional council, Hockey Queensland CEO Louisa Begley said she was excited for the competition to kick off.　

"It is great to see regional centres hosting our state championships as it's a fantastic opportunity to not only showcase our sport but to promote the region. Hockey Queensland appreciates the support from Gympie Regional Council which enables us to make these events a great experience for all”.

