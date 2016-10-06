How you can help the Salvos spread some holiday cheer

GIVING SEASON: Julie Miller and Major Brian Smith from the Gympie Salvation Army are asking the community to help those most in need this holiday season.

AS QUEENSLAND heads towards another gorgeous summer, attention is turning towards end-of-year celebrations including Schoolies Week, Christmas and New Year's.

For those less fortunate though, the holiday season can be a difficult time, with many constantly reminded of what they don't have.

"It's important to imagine what it must feel like for these people,” says Julie Miller from the Gympie branch of the Salvation Army.

"Many have no home, no family and no friends.”

Next week marks the beginning of the Salvos' Adopt-a-Family campaign, and Gympie is being asked to dig deep for people in need.

"The community can help by adopting a family, or by donating some food and toys to make someone's Christmas better,” Miller adds.

Case workers have worked tirelessly to locate the families who need the most help in the community, allowing the Salvos (and the community) to have a better idea of just who they're helping.

"For example, say you have a mother and three children,” says head of Gympie branch Major Brian Smith.

"If you wanted to adopt or help them you could purchase the right hamper or toys for them, which helps us out greatly as well.”

Last year's campaign was a great success, with 187 families helped and more than $8000 donated.

"Over 400 children had food on the table and toys because of the appeal,” Major Smith adds.

The Salvation Army continues to provide services throughout the year, including free meals at their headquarters five days a week.

Anyone looking to help with the adopt-a-family appeal can contact Julie Miller on 5482 1710, drop their donation at 42 Stumm Rd, South Side, or mail to PO Box 426.