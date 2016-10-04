28°
How you can help keep that ol' Mary River rollin' along

Arthur Gorrie
| 4th Oct 2016 1:10 PM
KEEPING IT CLEAN: Mary River wildlife enthusiasts are welcome to take part in the river's Catchment Crawl today and tomorrow, helping keep the river healthy enough for this endangered mary river cod.
WHILE Gympie region people rush about celebrating the Rush month of festivals, including Gympie's Gold Rush Festival birthday, there is a slower kind of celebration going on as well.

The people from the Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee want to keep that river rolling along and are encouraging people to help.

The month of river-related events includes today's Catchment Crawl event, which also continues tomorrow, when it will head straight up to near Maryborough and work its way back to Widgee, leaving Gympie at 8am, taking water samples as they go. It will go via Bauple, Tiaro, Munna Creek and Sexton.

Or you can take an alternative crawl leaving Gympie at 7.30am and heading north from Widgee Crossing up to Miva, Bauple, Gundiah, Tiaro and Owanyilla.

If you are quick, you can get in on today's action, which will be taking place at Traveston Crossing at 1.30pm, Victor Giles Bridge, Cooran at 2.30pm, Woodum Rd Bridge,Woondum (where you may be joined by Mayor Mick Curran and other councillors) and finishing at 4.30pm at Gympie Weir, right in the middle of town near Kidd Bridge.

It is one of many varied events planned for Mary River Month. Phone Tanzi Smith on 0405 848 375.

Topics:  catchment crawl, mary river, mary river cod, mrccc

