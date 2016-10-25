How to keep the Halloween zombies away

FEARING the pitter-patter of mini zombies, ghosts, monsters and witches when they take to the streets to celebrate Halloween?

Never fear. Queensland Police are here.

The men and women in blue have put together a fun, albeit offbeat guide to dealing with Trick or Treaters.

The Trick or Treat yes poster.

They have even created posters to download and display at your door if you don't want to be bothered by them.

And after all the garbage you've had to deal with following the creepy clowns, who could blame you.

If Trick or Treaters are welcome at your home, download and print the poster.

If you do not wish to participate, download and print the 'No thanks' poster here.

But finally, the best advice is to the Trick or Treater themselves.

To make sure your night doesn't become a pain in the neck, Trick or Treaters should: