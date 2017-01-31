How does D'Ath get away with it, letter writer asks

GYMPIE IGNORED: The Jeff Douwes cartoon illustrating Gympie MP Tony Perrett's ongoing frustration at being ignored over questions about freeing up an empty Gympie TAFE building to expand university options for Gympie region youth.

HOW IS D'ATH ALLOWED TO DO IT?

Attorney General Yvette D'Ath. Kevin Farmer

IS IT possible to send the cartoon from Saturday's The Gympie Times to (Attorney General) Yvette D'ath regarding the empty classroom at TAFE?

READ MORE: The ongoing battle

I cannot understand how a member of Parliament can act the way she has. Never answering Tony Perrett, and no excuse.

READ MORE: Is D'Ath bloody minded or incompetent?

She should not be there. I am surprised the Premier has not spoken to her about it.

READ MORE: Clueless Minister refuses to budge

It is so sad that many young people are missing out. So what do they do if they can't a job? Get on the drugs? A waste of young kids wanting to learn.

Gympie State Member Tony Perrett. Renee Albrecht

MARY SUNDSTRUP,

GYMPIE.

LOCKOUT LAWS 'ANOTHER BUNGLE'

TODAY is the day that Labor's unfair lockout laws were meant to begin.

In case you missed last week's announcement, Annastacia Palaszczuk has decided to backflip on her so-called strong commitment and break another election promise.

Jarrod Bleijie. Patrick Woods

Yet again the government that is making it up as it goes along and reacting to the politics of the day, rather than providing good government to the people of Queensland.

To be clear, the LNP never supported the lockout laws. However, Annastacia Palaszczuk could have saved everyone from a year of uncertainty and supported our comprehensive plan to reduce alcohol and drug-related violence - the Safe Night Out strategy.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad are pictured with Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow. Allan Reinikka ROK300117awilliam

We now have a situation where the lockout laws are in place but Annastacia Palaszcuk is telling Queenslanders to ignore them and instead embrace a new ID scanning and banning regime.

The frustrating thing is this scanning and banning scheme has been instituted since 2014, but is only coming into force now after the Palaszczuk government put the brakes on it.

Sound hard to follow? You're not alone. How does the Government expect Queenslanders to keep up with the law of the land when they don't really know themselves?

This is yet another bungle from Attorney General Yvette D'Ath and another broken promise from Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Jarrod Bleijie MP,

Shadow Minister for Employment and Fair Trading.

DOES THE LNP HAVE AMNESIA?

LNP leader Tim Nicholls has been vocal in telling the government to scrap an annual indexation policy applied to some fees and charges, including car registration.

LNP leader Tim Nicholls has been vocal in telling the government to scrap an annual indexation policy applied to some fees and charges, including car registration. Chris Ison ROK070916ccarpark1

The trouble for Mr Nicholls is that the indexation policy he attacks is the one he implemented when he was Campbell Newman's Treasurer in the former government; it's in black and white for all to see in his Budget papers.

Not content with being lazy and negative, Mr Nicholls and the LNP now have amnesia, calling for the scrapping of a policy they were quite happy with in government.

Instead of baseless attacks on the Palaszczuk Government, Mr Nicholls should be explaining to Queenslanders his policy on asset sales.

It is now eight months since he said he would reveal his position "in due course”.

We all know he still wants to sell income-generating state assets, but just isn't prepared to be honest with Queenslanders.

Mr Nicholls should also try explaining to Queenslanders how he plans to fill the $8 billion budget black hole he has dug himself by opposing key revenue measures of the government.

Curtis Pitt,

Treasurer of Queensland.