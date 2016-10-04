Hours cut at Rainbow Beach dump

THE formerly unsupervised Rainbow Beach dump is now a partially supervised waste transfer station open 63 hours a week, but on November 1, it will move to even shorter working hours.

Gympie region councillors decided at their latest general meeting to minimise public safety risks and cut supervision costs, by having the facility open only 32 hours a week, but supervised the whole time. The new hours will be 9am to 1pm Saturday and Sunday and 8am to 4pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, councillors have decided.

They were told in a staff report the shorter hours would save $18,000 a year.

Council data over six months has shown the site was mainly used for green waste and scrap steel disposal.