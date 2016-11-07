34°
News

We're staring down the barrell of storms and 37 degrees

Jacob Carson
| 7th Nov 2016 12:11 PM
Graphic forecast for Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of Higgins Storm Chasing.
Graphic forecast for Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of Higgins Storm Chasing. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE residents should be prepared for a number of storms throughout this week, with hot and humid conditions expected until at least Friday.

Matt Marshall, forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology, said storms could be expected for this afternoon, tomorrow, and later through the week.

"While conditions through the weekend and Monday were relatively clear, there'll be a system moving over Gympie over the next few days," he said.

"The storms, which are quite extensive are currently in the far North-West of the state."

Popular weather tracking page Higgins Storm Chasing released a map of the region depicting the areas most likely to be affected by storms.

Gympie and the regions immediately West from town are expected to the bear the full brunt of the storms.

It's hoped the wet weather will bring some temporary relief for what is expected to be an uncomfortably warm week for the region.

Gympie's 7 day forecast is looking hot and stormy, courtesy of Weatherzone.
Gympie's 7 day forecast is looking hot and stormy, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Temperatures are so far expected to hit the mid 30s every day this week, including a sweltering 37 degree day on Thursday.

Mr Marshall said the hotter-than-average weather wasn't exclusively limited to the Gympie region either.

"While we were expecting things to warm up around this time of the year," he said, "there are a lot of areas in Queensland with temperatures three or four degrees above the average."

When asked if residents should be concerned about the intensity of the storms, Mr Marshall said locals should be alert but not alarmed.

"These storms are likely to be quite gusty - a lot of wind around," he said.

"My best advice for people is to keep an eye on the rain radars and make plans accordingly."

Aimee Bruckner at the Memorial Pool; a great spot to keep cool this week.
Aimee Bruckner at the Memorial Pool; a great spot to keep cool this week. Patrick Woods
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie forecast hot weather rain forecast storms storm season temperature

'I can't do it mum': suicidal youth tells court

'I can't do it mum': suicidal youth tells court

A 17-year-old youth now experiencing the adult prison system for the first time says he will kill himself in jail.

Nine News goes regional, ready to take on WIN and Seven

Eva Milic presenting live from the Channel Nine Springfield Bureau. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

Nine is vowing to employ “80 dedicated news staff”

Could Africa's refugees give new life to our dying towns?

Emmanuel Musoni with a few of the newest children of Mingoola. ABC News: Kristine Taylor

There are more than 200 on the waiting list for resettlement

Coast teen hit by golf club 'toading' fights for life

Paramedics perform CPR on teen at scene of shocking accident

Local Partners

FORMALS: Fashion wins and horror stories

HIGH necklines, low- sweeping backs, reds and blues are what this year's formal fashion is all about for the ladies.

FORMALS: Mum literally chases down perfect car

St Patrick's College students Tristan Watson, Anna Murley, Belarna Pertot, Elise Batt, Liam Window.

All is fair in the pursuit of the perfect formal car

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

'RATATOUILLE' star Patton Oswalt's says his stand-up comedy is helping him to cope with the death of his wife Michelle McNamara six months ago.

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

Big Bang Theory banned? The episode "too hot" for TV

ADULT WARNING: When did Big Bang Theory become so... daring?

Brad Pitt pulls out of film appearances

Brad Pitt has pulled out of all of his promotional commitments

Ne Obliviscaris to unveil new song on Aussie tour

Neo Obliviscarus perform at Soundwave 2015 in Brisbane. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We talk to Ne Obliviscaris about their new crowdfunding campaign

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble and his family have been "broken in half"

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

STUNNING ACREAGE PROPERTY

67 Reid Road, Widgee 4570

House 3 2 5 $449,000

Spectacular views, immaculate breathtaking home, deep swimming hole in the crystal clear stream, large sheds and plenty of storage. The home consists of 3 large...

ACREAGE IN THE PICTURESQUE MARY VALLEY!!

Lot 35 (1485) Mary Valley Rd, Amamoor 4570

Rural 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful acreage is 13.48 hectares in the picturesque Mary Valley region. This block is in a great location with only a 3 minute drive to the local Amamoor...

MAGIC VIEWS FOR A DREAM HOME!!

Lot 1 Lowe Road, Bollier 4570

Rural 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

For the buyer that wants peace, quiet and views that go forever, then this is your place! Close to the country town of Imbil boasting both a high school and...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

RARE FLAT BLOCK!

Lot 555 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Situated in a quiet area of Glenwood is this lovely flat 2.61 ... $79,000

Situated in a quiet area of Glenwood is this lovely flat 2.61 approx acre block. The block has been cleared except for a small area of trees along one boundary.

AMAZING BLOCK, SURE TO IMPRESS

Lot 202 Arborthirtyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Private and personal, this 6155m2 block is sure to impress with the ... $68,000

Private and personal, this 6155m2 block is sure to impress with the surrounding natural bushland. This natural landscape offers the perfect place to build your...

A FAMILY HOME THAT WILL WOW YOU!

17 Primrose Ct, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $450,000

Let this magical property with breathtaking views from the deck wow you from the moment you enter. Built for luxury this property will impress the most discerning...

EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

21 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 6 2 1 $329,000

Your next property investment is ready to add to your portfolio. Currently tenanted with great tenants, who would love to stay on. This quality brick and tile...

MUST SELL

Unit 21/15 Rainbow Shores Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 1 1 1 $140,000

Presenting for sale a fully furnished, completely self-contained unit, located less than 400 metres to the fantastic surf beach at Rainbow. This top floor unit...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!