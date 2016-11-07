We're staring down the barrell of storms and 37 degrees

GYMPIE residents should be prepared for a number of storms throughout this week, with hot and humid conditions expected until at least Friday.

Matt Marshall, forecaster for the Bureau of Meteorology, said storms could be expected for this afternoon, tomorrow, and later through the week.

"While conditions through the weekend and Monday were relatively clear, there'll be a system moving over Gympie over the next few days," he said.

"The storms, which are quite extensive are currently in the far North-West of the state."

Popular weather tracking page Higgins Storm Chasing released a map of the region depicting the areas most likely to be affected by storms.

Gympie and the regions immediately West from town are expected to the bear the full brunt of the storms.

It's hoped the wet weather will bring some temporary relief for what is expected to be an uncomfortably warm week for the region.

Gympie's 7 day forecast is looking hot and stormy, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Temperatures are so far expected to hit the mid 30s every day this week, including a sweltering 37 degree day on Thursday.

Mr Marshall said the hotter-than-average weather wasn't exclusively limited to the Gympie region either.

"While we were expecting things to warm up around this time of the year," he said, "there are a lot of areas in Queensland with temperatures three or four degrees above the average."

When asked if residents should be concerned about the intensity of the storms, Mr Marshall said locals should be alert but not alarmed.

"These storms are likely to be quite gusty - a lot of wind around," he said.

"My best advice for people is to keep an eye on the rain radars and make plans accordingly."