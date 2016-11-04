Horror crashes push up road toll for riders, walkers

A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Maleny Stanley River Rd, at Booroobin, west of Beerwah, on October 28.

THE number of motorcyclists and pedestrians deaths on Queensland roads has risen, data from RACQ has revealed.

During 2016 28 pedestrians have died, 11 more than this time last year, and 49 motorcyclists, a rise of four.

The statistics come a week after a 53-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on a Noosaville street and another was seriously injured on a Sunshine Coast hinterland road, and the day after another rider was seriously injured in a collision with a car west of Mapleton.

RACQ LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor Matthew Mulkeen said the rescue helicopter service had been to four serious motorcycle crashes in the past week.

"The extent of injuries to bike riders can be horrific and in many cases they're severely injured when we arrive on the scene," he said.

"Sadly many patients pass away at the scene or in hospital soon after a motorcycle crash. If they do survive often the injuries are life threatening or life changing."

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said all road users needed to take more care if the trend was to be reversed.

"Every year we want to see the road toll drop, whether that relates to those behind the wheel, on a bike or on foot," she said.

"Pedestrians and motorcyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users. They don't have the protection of a car that motorists do, and will come off second best in a crash with a vehicle.

"We're heading into the most dangerous time of year on our roads, so please take the road rules seriously.

"Pedestrians are susceptible to distractions such as texting, talking on the phone and listening to music so it is vital they look before stepping onto the road."