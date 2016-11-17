28°
Business

The proof Hope Reins' work is extraordinary

Donna Jones
| 17th Nov 2016 6:40 AM Updated: 6:40 AM
HOPE: Job Match's Garry Davison presents the Community Organisation award Ruth Polley from Hope Reins.
HOPE: Job Match's Garry Davison presents the Community Organisation award Ruth Polley from Hope Reins. Renee Albrecht

COMMUNITY Organisation of the Year winners Hope Reins were thrilled to take out the prize at the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards on Thursday, November 10.

"We're excited and humbled to be recognised," spokeswoman for the group, Ruth Polley, said.

Hope Reins is an organisation that rescues horses and during that process enlists the help of people who are suffering or have been psychologically hurt.

"Our mission is to rescue the equine, restore trust and hope and recreate the whole person: encapsulated by the saying 'healing horses helping hurting humans'," Ms Polley said.

The multi-faceted programs have been running since Hope Rein's incorporation in 2010.

"We rescue horses and it is the story of the rescued horse that particularly speaks to the human participant, many times mirroring their own life story.

"Participants learn safety around horses, have a riding experience and learn to work with a horse on the ground. Some of the time they are learning about horses and some of the time the horses are helping them learn about themselves and life."

Ms Polley said half of the time participants were doing a job that contributed to the care of the environment of the horse and the program incorporated the use of volunteers to help guide the participant; volunteers who really cared about them and their situation.

"Essentially, we are a relationship program."

Gympie Times

Topics:  awards gympie gympie chamber of commerce hope reins

