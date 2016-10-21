Hoo8Hoo hitting all the right notes

PERFECT HARMONY: Brothers Tim (left) and Sam Aitken, aka Hoo8Hoo, will be hitting the Gympie stage tomorrow afternoon for the Rush Festival concert.

FROM humble beginnings playing on the streets of the Sunshine Coast, folk and pop duo Hoo8Hoo have done in a few years what bands twice their age could only dream of.

Brothers Tim and Sam Aitken started performing together just five years ago, but their infectious harmonies and songwriting chops have already earned them fans across the country.

"I started playing the guitar when I was in Grade 3," 17-year-old Tim says.

"Sam got his start with drumming and percussion when he was in first grade, and it just kind of developed from there."

A regular fixture of the local busking circuit, Hoo8Hoo is now a band on the rise - with various competitions and festival appearances under their belts already.

No longer just a hobby, the Aitkens aren't taking the chance to pursue their passion lightly.

"We've always come out and have a fun time whenever we've play," Tim says.

"But it's our job now - so we're taking things a bit more seriously and taking every chance to improve."

It's resulted in an air of experimentation and growth for the band, with Tim describing the addition of Sam's vocals to songs as a breakthrough moment for the group.

They'll be looking to expand their sound even further when they take to the Rush Festival stage tomorrow afternoon.

"We'll be performing with a four-piece band, which is something we haven't had a chance to do before," Mr Aitken says.

"It's going to give our music a new depth and texture we've always wanted to explore."

Despite their growing success, Hoo8Hoo haven't forgotten their roots, still holding an affinity for their home and their origins.

"We try and busk regularly wherever we go, there's an intimacy and connection you don't get from other shows," Tim adds.

"We've played across the country, but this is our home - we can't wait to head out on the Gympie stage."

Hoo8Hoo will be performing at Nelson Reserve for the Rush Festival concert tomorrow afternoon at 5pm.