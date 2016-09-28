Honesty's surprise result

SOMETIMES even laws intended to ensure impartiality can have unintended consequences.

And sometimes those consequences can be serious.

When Cr James Cochrane declared a personal interest in an issue before this morning's council general meeting, he did the right thing under a law intended to protect the honest processes of democracy.

He said he had only the previous evening learned that the applicant in a boundary alignment issue at Cullinane Rd was a client of his parents, who helped fund his election campaign.

He was bound by law to refrain from discussion or voting on the matter, even though common sense would tell most of us the distant and indirect connection in this case would be most unlikely to have affected his vote.

Unfortunately from the property owner's point of view, his vote was critical and without it, a proposal which would have been narrowly approved was rejected.

Without Cr Cochrane's vote, the council was tied, with Mayor Mick Curran among those voting against the plan.

The Mayor then had a casting vote as meeting chairman and used it to defeat the application.

It is hard to see what else anyone could have done, but in this case a good law had an unintended effect.