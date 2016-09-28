30°
News

Honesty's surprise result

Arthur Gorrie
| 28th Sep 2016 5:08 PM
Gympie journalist Arthur Gorrie.
Gympie journalist Arthur Gorrie. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOMETIMES even laws intended to ensure impartiality can have unintended consequences.

And sometimes those consequences can be serious.

When Cr James Cochrane declared a personal interest in an issue before this morning's council general meeting, he did the right thing under a law intended to protect the honest processes of democracy.

He said he had only the previous evening learned that the applicant in a boundary alignment issue at Cullinane Rd was a client of his parents, who helped fund his election campaign.

He was bound by law to refrain from discussion or voting on the matter, even though common sense would tell most of us the distant and indirect connection in this case would be most unlikely to have affected his vote.

Unfortunately from the property owner's point of view, his vote was critical and without it, a proposal which would have been narrowly approved was rejected.

Without Cr Cochrane's vote, the council was tied, with Mayor Mick Curran among those voting against the plan.

The Mayor then had a casting vote as meeting chairman and used it to defeat the application.

It is hard to see what else anyone could have done, but in this case a good law had an unintended effect.

Gympie Times

Topics:  declaration of interest, gympie regional council., james cochrane, mick curran

UPDATE: Gate opened at night before family's chickens killed

UPDATE: Gate opened at night before family's chickens killed

SOMEBODY opened a Southside man's gate late last night and caused heartbreak for one 8-year-old boy.

North Shore trip for naturalists

UP CLOSE: The Gympie and District Field Naturalists Club headed to the Noosa North Shore to explore the springtime flora in the area.

The Gympie and District Field Naturalists Club head to Noosa

Objection overruled on council inquiry call

OUT OF ORDER: Gympie councillor Glen Hartwig has been ruled out of order in his attempt to have open council discussion on his call for an inquiry.

Council inquiry discussion gagged

'Sorry' on flip-flop as subdivision refused

COUNCIL VOTE: Gympie region councillors Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon.

Planner says 'sorry' after proposal is rejected

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Just one week left, here's what's on

Love Lego? Don't miss the Gympie Regional Library's Lego competition!

Don't let the kids drive you batty these school holidays

Latest deals and offers

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in a viral video promoting Sydney's upcoming Graphic Festival.

  • TV

  • 28th Sep 2016 5:30 PM

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

UNIQUE RUSTIC RETREAT!!

41 Damm Road, Downsfield 4570

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Sandy Creek Retreat!! Did you ever want to own your own unique piece of paradise, but without the hard work....This 30 acres parcel of land offers an idyllic...

QUALITY 30 ACRES WITH A 3 BEDROOM HOUSE

240 Shadbolt Rd, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 3 $435,000

This private 30 Acre property is located in the popular Mothar Mountain area just 10 minutes from Gympie. Featuring a 3 bedroom home with open plan living...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Lot 38 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your ... $259,000

First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your brand new home on a beautiful affordable 4.94 acre block. This great block has power and phone...

A UNIQUE WELL PRESENTED ESTATE

Lots Sovereign Heights Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

PRIME SUBDIVISION SITE

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $349,000

Rarely do properties of this nature come onto the market with the opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory Heights. This property has the...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

Just metres to the surf beach

1/6 Indigo Avenue, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $560,000

Absolutely perfect location, just 200 metres from the patrolled surf beach and literally around the corner from the main street, shops and cafes. Children's park...

MAJESTIC COUNTRY

21 Denham Court, Mothar Mountain 4570

3 1 4 OFFERS OVER...

Offering a lifestyle that is immediately comfortable and tranquil, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac so you can relax in an environment of space and privacy. ...

PIE CREEK BARGAIN!!

420 Eel Creek Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 5 3 2 AUCTION 16th...

This beautiful lowset brick home that was built in 1985 and is situated on almost 5 acres in the popular Pie Creek area. Inside the home is 4 bedrooms all with...

NEAT AND SWEET

9 Sorrel Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This immaculate brick family home has been so well maintained and sparkles like brand new. From the street this home offers an elevated position amongst other...

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'