Home away from home feel

FOR co-owner of the

Royal Hotel in Gympie, Stacey Lowe, her establishment is all about inclusiveness.

"Someone said to me

the other day when you walk in here it's like a

big, warm hug. That's how

I want it to feel,” Ms Lowe said.

A recent post of hers on social media, which reached more than 585,000 has garnered more than 11,000 likes and has been shared over 3000 times when she advised the Royal would not accept intolerant behaviour from any of its customers toward one another.

"We're totally inclusive. We want to be known for our warmth and hospitality,” she said.

This wish is further demonstrated with an

offer to breastfeeding mothers.

"We offer them a free cuppa or a glass of water and invite them in to give them somewhere to feed their baby in comfort,” Ms Lowe said.

"They don't have to dine, it's our obligation-free cuppa,” she said.

Another way the hotel

is appealing to all walks of life is through the restaurant.

The menu has changed to include vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and dairy free options to ensure those with food allergies or specific dietary needs are well catered for.

There's also a play area for the children, where parents can relax and unwind while the children keep themselves amused.

"We want to do our best to appeal to everyone.”