'Holy moly!': Big win at Tin Can Bay

16th Nov 2016 6:50 PM
WINNER: Irene Forrest and Jill McDonald of Tin Can Bay News are ecstatic to have sold a $5 million dollar Oz Lotto ticket this week.
WINNER: Irene Forrest and Jill McDonald of Tin Can Bay News are ecstatic to have sold a $5 million dollar Oz Lotto ticket this week.

"HOLY moly! Jesus Christ!" was all the winner of $5 million could say yesterday when Golden Casket broke the news they were now a multi-millionaire.

"So it is true? I didn't believe I actually won, I thought 'no, I must have written the numbers down wrong'.

"I checked the results late last night and I looked at those numbers and my ticket so many times."

The division one ticket was sold at Tin Can Bay News after the customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, hand-picked their own numbers on their four-game entry in time for Tuesday night's game.

"I play religiously every week and I've used my same numbers for years so it's amazing that they've finally come up," the winner said.

"Christmas is a very important time of year for family coming together and so I'll make sure we all have a whale of time this year."

Tin Can Bay News owner Jill McDonald said not only was she ecstatic to have sold the winning ticket, the whole town was abuzz with the news.

"It's so exciting. I think the whole town is buzzing with the news of our multi-million dollar winning customer," Mrs McDonald said.

She said after putting a sign out first thing yesterday morning congratulating the winner, everyone had been popping in to check their tickets.

"It's been a long time coming, after 21 years of running this business it's very, very nice to finally know what it's like to sell a division one winning ticket - it's like we've finally come of age," she said.

"They say good things come in threes, so we're at the ready to sell our next couple of division one winning tickets - maybe even in the $31 million Megadraw on New Year's Eve."

There were three division one winning entries in last night's huge $15 million Oz Lotto jackpot draw who picked the lucky line-up of 7, 26, 27, 11, 18, 15 and 16 with supplementary numbers 30 and 21.

Along with the region's winning entry from Tin Can Bay, the other winning tickets who shared in the $15 million win were sold in Langwarrin, Victoria, and New Lambton Heights, in New South Wales.

Tuesday night's Oz Lotto winners, including the winner at Tin Can Bay, take the Lotto's division one winning entries tally to 176 so far this financial year, including 40 won by Golden Casket customers.

Topics:  $5 million gold lotto winner millionaire newsagent tin can bay

