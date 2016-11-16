History made in Gympie's showdown against Caboolture

CRICKET: A storm- interrupted first one-day round of SCCA Division 1 fixtures was history- making, as Caboolture and Gympie fought out the first one-day tie under the Duckworth Lewis rules.

At Albert Park, the Gold had set Caboolture a target of 195 against an attack missing Matt Parkinson but regaining veteran Toby Millyard.

Trevor Brady joined Ash Sippel when Dan Shepperson and Lewis Waugh went quickly, posting 33 and 58 respectively as the Snakes applied pressure.

After 46 from Josh Brady, the home side lasted to the final over and made 194.

Caboolture's reply stalled early with Martyn McVeigh and Glen Batticciotto back in the stand for just eight runs.

A run-out Matt Schubert, 18, and the in-form Ryan Baker, 59, supplied urgency, but both went in the 80s.

As the weather threatened, the visitors pushed to 6/145 before vacating the ground.

With no chance of play the D/L projections became the decider with the target score at 38.4 overs exactly, the figure needed for the scores to be equal.

The tie, just the fifth since one-dayers were introduced in 1986-87, is the first under the D/L system.

While the match ended in a stalemate, Gold XI batsman Lewis Waugh said wins in the one-day format are crucial if they are to remain competitive at the end of the year.

"It is what it is,” he said of the tie.

"We have to work hard at winning all of our one-dayers.

"It is crucial because we haven't had the bye.”

The Gold's natural attacking style has held them in good stead recently, especially in the Twenty20 format but the one-day style has traditionally been a Gold speciality.

"Our natural game is attack,” Waugh said.