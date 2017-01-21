Historical piece of Gympie real estate sold

Selling Agent John Bambling in front of the house owned by prominent chemist Malcolm Meldrum. Bambling said the home was not on the market long.

FEW Gympie residents would realise that, nestled in the heart of the CBD, is one of the most historical parcels of land in town.

The block in Maori Lane was once home to Andrew Fisher former Prime Minister of Australia.

Fisher's original house was gifted to the Gympie Museum by prominent Gympie chemist Malcolm Meldrum when he purchased the piece of real estate several decades ago.

Meldrum's pharmacy was a well know Gympie business operating over many years and was renowned for its reliable and friendly service.

The house built by the Meldrums stands on that historical sight now and could not be further from its predecessor.

The Meldrums constructed what was, for its time, a modern, yet enduring family home that pays homage to the history of the land and its original owner.

Fisher of course is an important part of Gympie's historical story with residents proudly claiming the former Prime Minister as one of their own.

The hidden gem of this 986 sq m property is not the large two story brick house, but the sprawling back yard that one expects to find in the suburbs, not in the heart of town.

Selling agent, John Bambling said the house was never going to be on the market long indicating a buyer had snapped up this special piece of Gympie history.