Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

TERRI-JAYNE Ramsey said she felt "a little bit sad" about selling the family home of 75 years, a historical house on Exhibition Rd.

Miss Ramsey is the fifth generation of her family to live in the house, which she said attracted a lot of interest after hitting the market six months ago.

She said selling the home after it had been in the family or so long was a reminder of the depth of the Ramsey family's ties with Gympie.

The house was built by Alfred George Ramsey, who Miss Ramsay said predated other high- profile historic Gympie figures.

"He was here before James Nash even discovered gold here," she said.

Building a house at 4 Exhibition Rd, Alfred then moved to Power Rd and sold the property to James Larney.

Alfred's grandson Terry than married Mr Larney's daughter Maureen, and together they built the house at 6 Exhibition Rd, winding up "back on the land his grandfather started off with".

The Ramsey family's history in Gympie extends well beyond the recently sold house, though.

Bernard, Terri-Jayne, Mavis and James Ramsey. Renee Pilcher

Alfred George Ramsey and Terrance Bernard Ramsey were both integral figures in the history of The Gympie Times (or The Nashville Times, as it was once called).

Both men spent 50 years working for the paper.

The family's 140-year legacy can also be seen around the city.

The Ramsey Park hockey fields were donated by the family, and the jockey club was once owned by Bernard (or Barney) Ramsey.

Miss Ramsey said she was "proud" of this heritage, and the clear influence of the family on the region had played a role in her decision to sell the property.

"At least we've got Ramsey Rd," she said.

The importance of Gympie's history has also touched Miss Ramsey, who insists Southside should be referred to by its original two syllable name, South Side.

Having lived in the house for 10 years after her father moved out, Miss Ramsey said the decision to sell the house was made for practical reasons.

Also owning property at Glastonbury, Miss Ramsey said the constant travel between the two properties and work was beginning to overwhelm her.

"It's just been a bit too much," she said.

She also wanted to thank Margaret Cochrane from Gympie Regional Realty for her work selling the house.