Hiring time at aquatic centre

FINAL STAGES: Gympie Aquatic centre is nearly finished, say manager Courtney Murphy and Mayor Mick Curran.

THE Gympie Aquatic Centre is so close to completion, you can almost splash in it.

Jobs at the centre are already on offer, according to one successful applicant, new centre manager Courtney Murphy.

And opening day is coming up fast, towards the end of April.

And a small army of workers on the site braved yesterday's scorching sun to keep to the deadline.

Ms Murphy says the centre is looking for all kinds or people to help Gympie people keep cool - lifeguards, swim teachers, fitness instructors, cafe managers and customer service workers.

"We need 20 to 30 people to start up and from there our workforce will grow as we get busier,” she said.

The council's builder, Hutchinson Construction, says the big job of filling the 50m Olympic outdoor pool will begin today or tomorrow and the rubber flood on the kid's wading pool will be going in next week.

The gymnasium building is structurally complete and "we're full swing into the landscaping,” a spokesman said.

The office, cafe and reception area share a building with the 25m heated pool.

It is all looking spectacularly good and a big step up from anything Gympie region has ever seen before.

And Mayor Mick Curran says it will not be overly expensive.

"Charges are capped at $5 for adults and $3.50 for children and concessions.

Cr Curran said admission fees had been capped in January last year and fees he referred to were a "maximum price.”

"Considering the amazing facilities, this would be very reasonable, but the final price is still to be determined by the pool operators.” he said.

The maximum fees set by the council compare with $3.50 for admission to the existing Memorial Pool, which will close down at the end of the current swimming season.

Cr Curran said he was confident Gympie region people would be happy with the outcome when the aquatic centre opens.

"I think residents will be absolutely thrilled at the aquatic facility we are going to deliver,” he said.

"It is absolutely second to none.”

Ms Murphy says the personal qualities her firm is looking for in job applicants include a passion for health, fitness and leisure and an ability to be customer focused.

They should also be well motivated and have customer service skills.

Candidates will need first aid and life saving qualifications, life saving and be able to work with children.