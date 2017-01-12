38°
News

Hinchliffe's 'wee' bit of advice on heat wave

Jeremy Pierce, Jack McKay, Chris Honnery, The Courier-Mail | 12th Jan 2017 1:05 PM
Mooloolaba Beach is one of the best places on the Sunshine Coast to cool down in the heat.
Mooloolaba Beach is one of the best places on the Sunshine Coast to cool down in the heat. john mccutcheon

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ACTING health minister Stirling Hinchliffe has called for Queenslanders to monitor the colour of their urine as the state bakes in heatwave conditions.

Speaking at a media conference for the Gold Coast light rail project, Mr Hinchliffe warned people to remain hydrated during the sizzling conditions.

He said that extended to monitoring the colour of your urine for clues of dehydration.

"I don't want to seem squeamish about this but you need to monitor your own urine," he said.

"If you feel your urine is dark you should make sure you increase your fluid intake.

"Water is best."

He said his message followed talks with Queensland's chief health officer about earnings for the heatwave gripping much of the state.

A potential thunderstorm late this afternoon could provide slight relief.

But towns across the Channel region look set to endure another uncomfortable night of sticky conditions as a heatwave engulfs the region.

Temperatures increased steadily this morning, with some parts of the state hitting 30 degrees before 9am.

In Brisbane, the mercury climbed to 31.8 degrees by 10am while Amberly reached 30.5 degrees.

Cunnamulla in the state's far west, also hit 37.3 degrees by mid morning as temperatures in St George reached 37.3 degrees.

Last night, Birdsville recorded the highest overnight temperature in Queensland at 32.2 degrees while Thargomindah hit an uncomfortable 32 degrees.

OVERNIGHT: THE southeast is likely to be very similar to the Gabba last night - full to bursting with heat and scorchers.

Temperatures in some parts are expected to nudge close to a sizzling 40C today as the state's south continues to swelter through a severe heatwave.

Jemma Kersnovske, 14, from Bracken Ridge, cools off at Gardners Falls in Maleny. Picture: Claudia Baxter
The weather bureau is forecasting a top of 36C in Ipswich, 38C at Laidley and 39C in Gatton.

Birdsville will be the hottest place in Queensland today, with the mercury expected to soar to 45C.

The heat was definitely felt yesterday, with the Queensland Ambulance Service attending to 17 heat-related incidents across the state, and it expected that number to rise again today.

Paramedics have warned Queenslanders to look out for each other during the run of hot days which will continue into the weekend, especially caring for the more vulnerable.

QAS employee Lachlan Parker has urged residents not to underestimate the effects heat stress can have on them.

"If heat-related illness is not treated very quickly, it can lead to brain damage and death," Mr Parker cautioned. Rural Fire Service regional manager Tony Johnstone said a very high fire danger was forecast for the Maranoa, Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt areas right into the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology climate maps outlining this week's heatwave conditions across the Australian continent
For some, like Jemma Kersnovske, 14, the heat gave her the perfect excuse to cool off at Gardners Falls in Maleny.

Her mum Gale said the "toasty" weather gave her the chance to catch up with friends and family on the Blackall Range.

"We often pop up there with friends and family during the holidays for a day trip," she said.

"Jemma described the water today as being 'cool'."

Another good way to keep cool is surfing, like the Colless boys. Kai, 10, Cruz, 7, and Beau, 5, have been taking to the waves on the Gold Coast ever since they could walk, and say an early morning dip can set you up for a cool day.

In the north, areas around Innisfail have been drenched in more than 1000mm of rain in the past week alone - almost the annual rainfall total for Brisbane.

The weather bureau is warning residents to brace themselves for more wet weather over the coming days.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks heat stirling hinchcliffe urine weather

Paperwork fail, bad law lead sober driver to court

Paperwork fail, bad law lead sober driver to court

Paperwork fail and a law's unintended consequences lead to court

Children in hospital after car crashes into horse

A horse is believed to have died and four people were taken to hospital after a road collision.

Two children, two adults taken to Gympie Hospital

Hinchliffe's 'wee' bit of advice on heat wave

Mooloolaba Beach is one of the best places on the Sunshine Coast to cool down in the heat.

Queenslanders urged to watch out for dark urine

Lamb ad declares we're all boat people

This year, they're celebrating Australia over a lamb barbecue. And it’s gonna be big! Because You Never Lamb Alone.

AUSTRALIANS say welcome and you never Lamb alone.

Local Partners

Firies' frustration over deaths on Gympie roads

Crews were also a near-permanent fixture on our roads last year.

Firefighters look back on year of tragedy and close calls

TEAMWORK: Adrian Bond Station Officer at the Gympie fire station, Adam Bowern, Andrew Goffin and Brenda Lewis from the Gympie fire crew.

2016 was a terrible year for fire safety in Gympie.

Scriptwriters wanted for 2017 Gympie Show

ARTISTIC FLARE: Gympie Theatre Association's Bernie Murphy (seen here with fellow actor Jessamy Fox) is keen to enlist the services of scriptwriters for a series of three plays on the subject of Gympie's history.

Calling all scriptwriters for Gympie's 150th birthday

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Awake Studio to host film and performance evening

Awake Studio founder and instructor Abby Wake.

Awake Studio will hold a film and performance evening on January 31

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert and then locks lips with the talk show host.

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MEETING THE MARKET

99 Green Trees Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Build here! Position your dream home with a northerly aspect, with well ... $168,000

Build here! Position your dream home with a northerly aspect, with well established trees and post and rail fence on the front boundary. The 6000m2 (approx)...

DON&#39;T JUST DREAM OF YOUR NEW LIFE

Lot 7 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Take advantage of the Great Start Grant and let it get you ... OFFERS OVER...

Take advantage of the Great Start Grant and let it get you into your first home sooner. 4318m allotment Town water and sewerage Enjoy an unbeatable position ...

Modern Family Home

13 Ranson Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Beautifully designed, this home is positioned on a 609m2 block of land. Consisting of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms the home is perfect for the family. The main...

PRIVATE GETAWAY

1 Cross Road, Marys Creek 4570

Residential Land PRIVATE GETAWAY Not often do you get the opportunity to buy a ... $330,000 (GST...

PRIVATE GETAWAY Not often do you get the opportunity to buy a fertile frost free block that offers you complete privacy. This 30.21ha (74.6 acres) has the added...

want 2 know a secret!

106 Long Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $139,000!

Looking to buy your own private secret hide away block of land? Long Road is one of those spots that you say to yourself how did I not know this was here, and now...

life really was meant 2 be easy!

10 Jum Jum Court, Lower Wonga 4570

3 2 3 $325,000!

Looking for just a really nice clean simple stress free property with some space and privacy in the country that is not going to cost you the Earth? Then this is...

QUALITY COUNTRY CLOOSE TO TOWN

61 Euston Road, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 2 1 2 $680,000 Inc...

This top quality warm fertile scrub country is situated 14 klms from Gympie CBD. The country would suit many ventures. For many years this property has been a...

TANSEY CALF AND FOAL FACTORY

Tansey 4601

Rural 3 2 6 $649,000

Hay Lucerne and grazing, 141ha of grazing country with approximately 40 acres of black soil flats for growing Lucerne or silage, the rest of the paddocks are...

A GRAND LADY

26 Beresford Crescent, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Time is of the essence. This highset split level home is not going to last long, as it is priced right for the current market. Check out what this grand property...

COUNTRY STYLE and an AMERICAN STYLE BARN

21 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 3 4 $368,000

Country life with style is only one of the many offerings of this exclusively listed home. From the house lay out to the natural polished hardwood floors...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!