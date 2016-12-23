Highway upgrades deliver on safety promise

The 15km stretch of the Bruce Hwy south of Gympie was listed in the latest ARAP report as high risk.

UPGRADES to the Bruce Hwy between Gympie and Cooroy have resulted in the number of injury crashes on the road being halved.

According to the Australian Road Assessment Program's latest report, while progress has been made in making the highway safer, some trouble spots still remain in the region.

The report listed the 41km stretch between Caloundra to Cooroy is one of the ten worst roads in Queensland, while the 15km run directly south of Gympie was also designated a high risk area.

This section, identified as Section B to Gympie, takes more than 15,000 vehicles daily, with 48 "casualty” crashes reported between 2010 and 2014.

Five deaths were reported on the road during this time.

RACQ spokesperson Paul Turner said safety improvements to the section between Cooroy and Gympie since 2010 had delivered a 50 percent reduction in injury crashes.

"It proves investing in regional roads, especially roads that have huge traffic volumes is an investment and not a cost,” he said.

Mr Turner said he welcomed the "the significant investment in the Bruce Highway over the past few years”, but he was asking the State and Federal governments to speed up work on the 10-year program in an effort to deliver safer roads for drivers sooner.