Highway upgrade noise a nightmare: Traveston resident

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

I'M sure that, like myself, you all watched the results of the recent Presidential election in the US with a certain fascination.

The election of a contentious candidate like Donald Trump to President clearly indicates how much we all misunderstood the level of frustration the US electorate had with their mainstream politicians.

And we are seeing a similar situation unfold in Australia.

The rise in the vote for independent politicians demonstrates a level of dissatisfaction with our "professional politicians”, and the two parties (and the union/business interests) they represent.

I believe many people vote for independents as they are perceived as being more in touch with the concerns of the electorate than any mainstream political alternative.

When I went to school, many years ago now, I remember being told that representative democracy was "government of the people, by the people, for the people”.

How far we have fallen from that ideal, when representative democracy could now be more accurately described as "government imposed on the people by professional politicians representing one of two interest groups”.

As a case for the rise in popularity of the independent politician, I submit to you the Queensland Government, and specifically, the Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Mark Bailey.

New Bruce highway upgrade Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

Early in 2016, the Transport and Main Roads Department commenced construction of a new section of highway less than one kilometre from our residence at Traveston.

Since then we have been subjected to 24 hour noise pollution, ongoing dust pollution and visual pollution in our previously quiet rural environment.

Construction noise has been measured at levels that can cause hearing damage, noise from construction has continued 24 hours a day, and our drinking water supply has been contaminated with dust from this site.

Any individual or private business acting in this way would be stopped, prosecuted and fined, but the Queensland Government has apparently neutered the state agencies responsible for independently monitoring behaviour such as TMR's.

Cooroy to Curra Section B - south along new alignment and the realigned Coles Creek Road and overpass. Supplied: Department of Main Roads Contributed

The EHP has stated that they are not permitted to investigate noise pollution or dust pollution issues caused by TMR highway works, and the QPS will not act on after hours noise disturbances as the TMR have been given the right to authorise night works carried out by TMR contractors, with no evident limit being placed on the volume, duration or nature of noise generated and no evident consideration for the detrimental impact of this noise on nearby residents.

The TMR appear to be operating as a law unto themselves, with none of the independent operational checks and balances that would apply to other individuals or private businesses in Queensland.

TMR staff themselves have indicated that the TMR have sole authority to monitor and police the activities of TMR's own contractors, which is a clear conflict of interest as TMR's financial interests are best served by facilitating unrestricted operations by their contractor.

And so TMR have continued to be unresponsive to concerns raised and solutions offered, and have been apathetic to the harm being caused.

This issue was therefore escalated to the Queensland Minister for Main Roads.

Minister for Energy Mark Bailey at the Ergon Depot in Rockhampton for a new intake of apprentices. Chris Ison ROK310117capprentice3

To-date I have written to the Main Roads Minister Mr Mark Bailey 78 (yes, seventy eight) separate times since June 2016, for exactly zero response.

It is the care-free attitude of the Main Roads Minister and the Queensland Government he represents, and the disregard for "the people" representative democracy is supposed to be representing that will continue to drive the rise of independent politicians.

For the first time in my 37 years of voting, I would consider voting for an independent if it meant a return to government that was "for the people", and to politicians who would listen and respond "to the people".

In the months we have been subjected to noise and deprived of sleep by the TMR and their contractor, I have also heard our Queensland Premier speak of "no harm" occurring as a result of construction in Queensland.

Of course she means "no harm to Trade Unionists" as a result of construction.

Her government, through one of her ministers, is well aware of the harm being caused by the level and duration of noise emanating from TMR's construction works, but her government has chosen to ignore this harm.

Mary Valley highway upgrade. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

I have also heard our Queensland Environment Minister speak of "environment first", while at times we are subjected to so much noise from this TMR site that it sounds like the trucks are about to drive through our front door, and so much dust in the air that it obscures the sunset.

Representative Government has become a joke.

"Government" seems to be about flowery press releases and insincere, coached media statements for TV cameras, like "no harm" and "environment first", while ignoring actual cases of harm and pollution.

And it is precisely this form of unresponsive government that is driving the rise of independents politicians.

My primary reason for considering voting independent is a belief that no one could possibly be less engaged with issues facing "the people" than the professional politicians we have in power now.

And Mr Mark Bailey is a showcase example of just how disengaged our politicians are.

Is there any politician prepared to represent "the people" who's lives are being adversely impacted by the actions of the Queensland Transport and Main Roads Department?

Kind Regards,

Paul Hebinger,

Traveston