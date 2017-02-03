34°
News

Highway upgrade noise a nightmare: Traveston resident

3rd Feb 2017 12:40 PM
WORKING ON OUR ROADS: Minister Mark Bailey at the Gregory Hwy road works.
WORKING ON OUR ROADS: Minister Mark Bailey at the Gregory Hwy road works. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

I'M sure that, like myself, you all watched the results of the recent Presidential election in the US with a certain fascination.

The election of a contentious candidate like Donald Trump to President clearly indicates how much we all misunderstood the level of frustration the US electorate had with their mainstream politicians.

And we are seeing a similar situation unfold in Australia.

The rise in the vote for independent politicians demonstrates a level of dissatisfaction with our "professional politicians”, and the two parties (and the union/business interests) they represent.

I believe many people vote for independents as they are perceived as being more in touch with the concerns of the electorate than any mainstream political alternative.

When I went to school, many years ago now, I remember being told that representative democracy was "government of the people, by the people, for the people”.

How far we have fallen from that ideal, when representative democracy could now be more accurately described as "government imposed on the people by professional politicians representing one of two interest groups”.

As a case for the rise in popularity of the independent politician, I submit to you the Queensland Government, and specifically, the Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Mark Bailey.

New Bruce highway upgrade Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times
New Bruce highway upgrade Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

Early in 2016, the Transport and Main Roads Department commenced construction of a new section of highway less than one kilometre from our residence at Traveston.

Since then we have been subjected to 24 hour noise pollution, ongoing dust pollution and visual pollution in our previously quiet rural environment.

Construction noise has been measured at levels that can cause hearing damage, noise from construction has continued 24 hours a day, and our drinking water supply has been contaminated with dust from this site.

Any individual or private business acting in this way would be stopped, prosecuted and fined, but the Queensland Government has apparently neutered the state agencies responsible for independently monitoring behaviour such as TMR's.

Cooroy to Curra Section B - south along new alignment and the realigned Coles Creek Road and overpass. Supplied: Department of Main Roads
Cooroy to Curra Section B - south along new alignment and the realigned Coles Creek Road and overpass. Supplied: Department of Main Roads Contributed

The EHP has stated that they are not permitted to investigate noise pollution or dust pollution issues caused by TMR highway works, and the QPS will not act on after hours noise disturbances as the TMR have been given the right to authorise night works carried out by TMR contractors, with no evident limit being placed on the volume, duration or nature of noise generated and no evident consideration for the detrimental impact of this noise on nearby residents.

The TMR appear to be operating as a law unto themselves, with none of the independent operational checks and balances that would apply to other individuals or private businesses in Queensland.

TMR staff themselves have indicated that the TMR have sole authority to monitor and police the activities of TMR's own contractors, which is a clear conflict of interest as TMR's financial interests are best served by facilitating unrestricted operations by their contractor.

And so TMR have continued to be unresponsive to concerns raised and solutions offered, and have been apathetic to the harm being caused.

This issue was therefore escalated to the Queensland Minister for Main Roads.　

Minister for Energy Mark Bailey at the Ergon Depot in Rockhampton for a new intake of apprentices.
Minister for Energy Mark Bailey at the Ergon Depot in Rockhampton for a new intake of apprentices. Chris Ison ROK310117capprentice3

To-date I have written to the Main Roads Minister Mr Mark Bailey 78 (yes, seventy eight) separate times since June 2016, for exactly zero response.　

It is the care-free attitude of the Main Roads Minister and the Queensland Government he represents, and the disregard for "the people" representative democracy is supposed to be representing that will continue to drive the rise of independent politicians.　

For the first time in my 37 years of voting, I would consider voting for an independent if it meant a return to government that was "for the people", and to politicians who would listen and respond "to the people".　

In the months we have been subjected to noise and deprived of sleep by the TMR and their contractor, I have also heard our Queensland Premier speak of "no harm" occurring as a result of construction in Queensland.　

Of course she means "no harm to Trade Unionists" as a result of construction.　

Her government, through one of her ministers, is well aware of the harm being caused by the level and duration of noise emanating from TMR's construction works, but her government has chosen to ignore this harm.　

Mary Valley highway upgrade. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times
Mary Valley highway upgrade. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times Renee Pilcher

I have also heard our Queensland Environment Minister speak of "environment first", while at times we are subjected to so much noise from this TMR site that it sounds like the trucks are about to drive through our front door, and so much dust in the air that it obscures the sunset.　 　

Representative Government has become a joke.　

"Government" seems to be about flowery press releases and insincere, coached media statements for TV cameras, like "no harm" and "environment first", while ignoring actual cases of harm and pollution.　

And it is precisely this form of unresponsive government that is driving the rise of independents politicians.　

My primary reason for considering voting independent is a belief that no one could possibly be less engaged with issues facing "the people" than the professional politicians we have in power now.　

And Mr Mark Bailey is a showcase example of just how disengaged our politicians are.　

Is there any politician prepared to represent "the people" who's lives are being adversely impacted by the actions of the Queensland Transport and Main Roads Department?　　

Kind Regards,

Paul Hebinger,

Traveston

Bruce highway Cooroy to Curra upgrade
Bruce highway Cooroy to Curra upgrade
Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway cooroy to curra dust letter to the editor main roads mark bailey noise pollution transport minister traveston upgrade

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Mary Valley to host 10 property mega auction

Mary Valley to host 10 property mega auction

A MILLION dollar sale could be on the cards when Ron Jeffery Realty hosts its largest ever Mary Valley auction this month.

BREAKING: New servo planned for Mary Valley Link Rd

VALLEY SERVO PLAN: Site concept plan.

30 jobs, 200 customers and a new truck stop servo at Traveston

Highway upgrade noise a nightmare: Traveston resident

WORKING ON OUR ROADS: Minister Mark Bailey at the Gregory Hwy road works.

Traveston resident subjected to noise, dust and visual pollution

Firies prepare for dangerous time, 'tinderbox' conditions

ON ALERT: The Rural Fire Service is preparing for the potential of serious bushfires flaring up this weekend and into next week.

Potential for serious bushfires to flare up this weekend, next week

Local Partners

New Widgee school principal will meet and greet

Keep up to date with all the latest Widgee news and happenings.

Here's what's happening in and around Gympie region this weekend.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: Catch up with Kermit in the movie Muppets Most Wanted, screening at Amamoor on Friday night.

This weekend's Gig Guide

Artists invited to join the Gympie Region Studio trails

STUDIO TRAIL: The Tin Can Bay art gallery featuring the Cooloola Coast Art Group was one of the studios which welcomed visitors on the Gympie Region Studio Trails in 2016. Local artists are invited to be a part of the Gympie Region Studio Trails in 2017.

Gympie Region Studio Trails features weekends in Gympie region

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance Joshua Sasse over suspicions he cheated

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

Hugh's the new tele-hubby on the block

Hugh Sheridan stars as Nick in season five of the TV series House Husbands.

RAFTERS favourite will steam up the screen in House Husbands.

MOUNTAIN HIDEAWAY

Bauple 4650

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000

If a mountain hideaway for those weekends away from the hustle and bustle then this could be the place for you. This property is 7.7 acres (3.13ha) with amazing...

5 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN, WITH TOWN WATER

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $320,000

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

LIVE THE DREAM

Paterson 4570

House 5 2 3 $539,000

Centrally located approx 30 minutes drive from both Gympie or Maryborough, and only 7 kilometres from the Bruce highway, this 38 acre property offers an idyllic...

country life 2 envy!

8 James Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 2 $235,000!

Do you need a tree change, an escape to the country life? Discover this amazing property in scenic Kilkivan, your key to the good life! Beautifully restored and...

reduced 2 sell, this ones a great buy!!

18 Derrilin Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 NOW ONLY...

Attention all savvy buyers! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to downsize in to. This is one nice, neat low maintenance home in a perfect...

128 Acres with River Frontage and 4 Bedroom House

2805 Mary Valley Road, Kandanga 4570

House 4 1 2 $995,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of the Mary Valley this 52 hectare property features a 4 bedroom Queenslander with views over the property, a large machinery...

PIE CREEK&#39;S BEST BLOCK

Lot 82 Snowgum Avenue, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

Prime elevated block. Good house site with views on all sides. Gently sloping to the roadway. Bitumen road frontage. Power and phone available. 5 minutes drive to...

PRIVACY PLUS

Talegalla Weir 4650

Residential Land 0 0 $99,000

If it's privacy you crave and you don't want to see any neighbours then this flat to gently undulating property could be what you are looking for. 42.5 acres...

RARE FLAT BLOCK!

Lot 555 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Situated in a quiet area of Glenwood is this lovely flat 2.61 ... $69,500

Situated in a quiet area of Glenwood is this lovely flat 2.61 approx acre block. The block has been cleared except for a small area of trees along one boundary.

PEACEFUL, COUNTRY RETREAT

Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $225,000

Located approximately 30 minutes North of Gympie, is this 19.42 ha property it is lightly timbered with a mixture of timber species including Spotted Gum...

Mary Valley to host 10 property mega auction

RECORD: Ron Jeffery will be hosting his largest ever auction of Mary Valley properties on February 23 in Imbil.

Realtor Ron Jeffery will host his biggest ever indoor auction.

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

10 houses for sale in Gympie under $200,000

18 Widgee Crossing Rd, Gympie: $189,000.

First home-buyer or investor? Take a look at these bargains.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!