High-speed police chase linked to Glenwood hold-up

The scene in Watt St that was the culmination of a dramatic police chase through the streets of Gympie on Wednesday night.

SIX people have been arrested and are facing more than 45 charges after Wednesday's high-speed chase through the streets of Gympie and a series of police raids.

Four men and two women were taken into custody as part of Operation Papa Glimpse, conducted after a string of crimes including robbery, stealing, theft and arson were committed across the Sunshine Coast, Gympie and Fraser Coast regions.

The crimes included a break and enter, in which a police officer in Cooroy was taken to hospital after allegedly being hit by a ute.

According to police, a number of vehicles were damaged in Wednesday's pursuit when a man who was wanted for questioning in relation to crimes tried to flee officers.

He was taken into custody after the chase, which also left a 52-year-old Gympie woman injured when her vehicle became caught up in the drama in the car park of Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

Two rifles, cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of allegedly stolen property including a motorcycle were uncovered in raids conducted over the last two days.

Of the six people arrested, four faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court via phone today.

All four were refused bail.

Harley James Grambower of Gympie, 23, is charged with more than 30 offences including serious assault of a police officer, possession of firearms, possession of dangerous drugs and a number of stealing and driving charges.

Twenty-five-year old Ashley David Percy Will Leis, also of Gympie, and 26-year-old Caitlin Carmel Pratt have been charged with robbery with violence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Joe Daniel Johnson, 21, from Gympie, has been charged with count each of robbery in company, one unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one driving without a licence.

Two other Gympie residents whose names have not yet been released by police are also charged.

A 28-year-old woman is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, while a 22-year-old man is charged with three drug offences.

According to residents, the pursuit tore through a number of Gympie's streets, including River Rd, Noosa Rd, Mellor St, Hughes Tce, Brisbane Rd, the Mount Pleasant Rd intersection, Pengelly's Bridge before finally ending in a collision in Watt St.