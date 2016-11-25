High performance Gympie Show cow 'Blitzes' them at state judging

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: A proud Shane Paulger at the Gympie Show this year with his daughter Nicola Paulger and Blitz Champagne, the award winning cow now going on to greater things with statewide award.

GOOD breeding runs in the family, you might say.

Dairy breeding skills seem to run in the Paulger family, as much as good milking runs in the bovine family lines he produces at his Kenilworth property.

Recognition of that has come thick and fast for his pride and joy, award winning milker Adadale Blitz Champagne.

She is a beauty and Mr Paulger says he could not be more pleased or proud.

The Gympie Show breed champion took on all comers when her Gympie win qualified her for the Gatton Dairy Spectacular, which Mr Paulger says is starting to give the Brisbane Exhibition a bit of competition in the agricultural show sector.

"She was Gympie Show breed champion for Holsteins and then Supreme All Breeds winner, led the Grand Parade and then went six weeks later to the Gatton Dairy Spectacular Show.

"There she won the Champion of the Breed and Supreme over the whole show.”

And that means a lot.

"The Dairy Spectacular is on the way to becoming Queensland's biggest dairy show, with more entries this year than the Ekka,” he said.

And about these things running in the family, Blitz Champagne's mother, Talent Champagne, was also a big winner in Gympie, a multiple champion Holstein and Supreme winner.

"And she won two times Cow of the Year for us, so it's a really strong family that's developed for us.

"She's bred from a cow we imported from the USA a human generation ago, about 20 years.

"That is about four cow generations,” he said.

Good family lines.

The same goes for the cattle breeding passion that runs in the Paulger family, he says.

Mr Paulger says he inherited the enthusiasm from his father and has passed it on to his daughters.

Nicola Paulger has just returned from the USA where she attended the world's largest dairy show at Maddison, Wisconsin.

"She helped prepare the teams and led and clipped for Windy Knoll Holsteins.

"It's the fourth time she's assisted them and they invited her back each time,” he said.

"Our other daughter Julia has returned from New Zealand where she was helping Ferdon Jerseys, the people who supply the Queen with her breeding stock.

"They've been to the Palace on several occasions.

"It's all a great networking and social experience and they have made friends around the world.”

Blitz Champagne produced around 56 litres on the ground at Gympie Show and looks like producing around 13,000 litres in the 305 days of the milking year.

"We're chuffed about it.”