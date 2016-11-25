30°
News

High performance Gympie Show cow 'Blitzes' them at state judging

Arthur Gorrie
| 25th Nov 2016 7:50 AM
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: A proud Shane Paulger at the Gympie Show this year with his daughter Nicola Paulger and Blitz Champagne, the award winning cow now going on to greater things with statewide award.
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: A proud Shane Paulger at the Gympie Show this year with his daughter Nicola Paulger and Blitz Champagne, the award winning cow now going on to greater things with statewide award. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOOD breeding runs in the family, you might say.

Dairy breeding skills seem to run in the Paulger family, as much as good milking runs in the bovine family lines he produces at his Kenilworth property.

Recognition of that has come thick and fast for his pride and joy, award winning milker Adadale Blitz Champagne.

She is a beauty and Mr Paulger says he could not be more pleased or proud.

The Gympie Show breed champion took on all comers when her Gympie win qualified her for the Gatton Dairy Spectacular, which Mr Paulger says is starting to give the Brisbane Exhibition a bit of competition in the agricultural show sector.

"She was Gympie Show breed champion for Holsteins and then Supreme All Breeds winner, led the Grand Parade and then went six weeks later to the Gatton Dairy Spectacular Show.

"There she won the Champion of the Breed and Supreme over the whole show.”

And that means a lot.

"The Dairy Spectacular is on the way to becoming Queensland's biggest dairy show, with more entries this year than the Ekka,” he said.

And about these things running in the family, Blitz Champagne's mother, Talent Champagne, was also a big winner in Gympie, a multiple champion Holstein and Supreme winner.

"And she won two times Cow of the Year for us, so it's a really strong family that's developed for us.

"She's bred from a cow we imported from the USA a human generation ago, about 20 years.

"That is about four cow generations,” he said.

Good family lines.

The same goes for the cattle breeding passion that runs in the Paulger family, he says.

Mr Paulger says he inherited the enthusiasm from his father and has passed it on to his daughters.

Nicola Paulger has just returned from the USA where she attended the world's largest dairy show at Maddison, Wisconsin.

"She helped prepare the teams and led and clipped for Windy Knoll Holsteins.

"It's the fourth time she's assisted them and they invited her back each time,” he said.

"Our other daughter Julia has returned from New Zealand where she was helping Ferdon Jerseys, the people who supply the Queen with her breeding stock.

"They've been to the Palace on several occasions.

"It's all a great networking and social experience and they have made friends around the world.”

Blitz Champagne produced around 56 litres on the ground at Gympie Show and looks like producing around 13,000 litres in the 305 days of the milking year.

"We're chuffed about it.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  campion cow gympie show kenilworth paulger

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

MISSING: Have you seen Samuel?

MISSING: Have you seen Samuel?

Today marks the sixth day since Samuel Ward disappeared.

'Helltown' author jailed for child sex offences

Criminologist Paul Wilson has been jailed for historic child sex offences.

'Helltown' criminologist jailed for sexual abuse

Rates arrears are costing us all millions

LAST RESORT: Yabba Creek, near where Gympie Regional Council has announced plans to auction a creekside camping resort property for unpaid rates.

Gympie Regional Council to auction properties for back rates

Heavy duty fire blanket and smoke alarm save Wolvi house from destruction

NEAR DISASTER: Jason Long in the kitchen that almost burned down in a cooking fire which might have destroyed his mother's Wolvi home.

Quick action and safety equipment save Wolvi home from incineration

Local Partners

How stores will give autistic kids a chance at Christmas

The new program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

Students and Landcare band together on project

CONSERVING: Widgee students, teachers and Gympie Landcare members at Webb Park on Wednesday.

All the latest news from Widgee and district

Things to do around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie community diary

Cinema screening raising hope for Naomi in Lyme disease fight

Lyme disease sufferer Naomi Robinson with her brother Jye Robinson.

Former Gympie student fighting disease for more than ten years

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Woman’s Day claims 18-year-old crocodile huntress Bindi Irwin is preparing to start a family with boyfriend Chandler Powell, 20.

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

you will need 2 make your move with this 1!

11 Katies Lane, Greens Creek 4570

3 1 5 $359,000!

How nice is this property on almost 5 acres in the sought after Eastern side of Gympie. If you are looking for that WOW factor in the country, something a little...

NESTLED IN A QUIET FERTILE VALLEY

Kanigan 4570

House 3 1 1 $459,000

If you're looking for that perfect place for the quiet self-sufficient lifestyle. This 53.2 acre (21.54ha) property is a must see. Nestled in a rich volcanic...

Style &amp; Sophistication with Stunning Location

31 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Chances like this do not come along very often !!! To have the opportunity to purchase this executive master built home. This stunning home is located in an...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 12

Lot 12 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

YESTERYEARS CHARM

35 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $225,000

Delightful 2 bedroom home in the heart of Gympie. This classic styled home has polished timber floors,good sized deck to entertain or just enjoy your morning...

EVERYTHING A LARGE ACREAGE PROPERTY NEEDS!

278 Tones Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 2 15 $1,195,000

The 562-acre farm is impeccable and is the ultimate property that would suit every serious farmer, horse enthusiast or car fanatic! The property is located in the...

THIS SUPERB HORSE AND CATTLE PROPERTY IS THE JEWEL OF MARY VALLEY!

111 Bergins Pocket Road, Kandanga 4570

House 4 2 6 AUCTION 17th...

Offering 2 combined titles at a total of 59.71 Hectares with rich alluvial black soil and a variety of grasses (including Rhodes and Kikuyu just to name a few)...

MAJESTIC COUNTRY

21 Denham Court, Mothar Mountain 4570

3 1 4 UNDER CONTRACT

Offering a lifestyle that is immediately comfortable and tranquil, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac so you can relax in an environment of space and privacy. ...

Top Floor Resort Unit

Unit 85/9 Rainbow Shores Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $300,000

This wonderful three bedroom unit is offered for sale fully furnished and is located on the top (third) floor, capturing ocean breezes and overlooking the tennis...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

1775 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

5 3 5 Auction

Ultra spacious, very private executive style brick residence on 15 acres. Built to suit the extended family, it has 5 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms and 3 living...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!