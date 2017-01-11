High drama on mountain

GYMPIE'S Mothar Mountain Speedway has done it again.

Another magnificent race meeting was staged on Saturday with the running of the Corbet's Group Queensland Street Stock Title.

With an enormous field of cars nominated from all parts of Australia, the title was always going to be one of high drama.

Only a few of the competitors had actually competed on the Mountain prior to the event, but that did not stop all competitors from providing close, no-holds-barred, enthralling action all night.

Following the hectic three rounds of heats, the top 20 point-scorers settled down to fight out the 40-lap final.

Defending state champion Steven English took up the option of starting the final from the rear of the field instead of risking the chance to qualify through the B Main.

However despite a solid effort he eventually finished the final back in the field in position 12.

The A Main Final proved to be an exhausting affair, with many restarts and some controversy over officials' decisions.

Eventually Victorian Darren Giacometti got to the front of the pack with only a few laps remaining and went on to win.

The first Queensland- based car home was Luke Hollyman, who completed the journey in position 9.

- Contributed