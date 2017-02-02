Here's what's happening in and around Gympie region this weekend.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: Catch up with Kermit in the movie Muppets Most Wanted, screening at Amamoor on Friday night.

FRIDAY

Lion's Park Amamoor

COME along to a free family event and watch the family-friendly movie Muppets Most Wanted. Bring your chair or picnic rug and sit back and enjoy the movie. Snacks and drinks available for purchase or BYO dinner. The movie starts at 6pm.

Club 88

DON'T miss this fundraiser for local man Scott Hoare who was rendered a tetraplegic in an accident on the Gold Coast. There are amazing prizes up for auction plus other raffles and activities. The action starts from 6pm.

Gympie RSL

TAKE a lesson in classic rock from band Old Skool from 7.30pm in the main bar.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

IT'S a bluegrass Friday with entertainment from the Whiskey Mountain Boys from 7-10pm.

Royal Hotel

BUZZ Karaoke will have you buzzing along with karaoke from 10pm-1am.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

ALL the way from Melbourne, musician Ben Smith will be in Gympie for one night only playing acoustic covers from 7-11pm.

SATURDAY

Billy's

YOU'RE the star with Alpha Karaoke on the main stage from 9pm.

Gympie RSL

HOGGING the limelight will be Upstage from 7.30pm. This duo will get you tapping your feet and singing along to all the popular hits.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

YOU don't need to be the audience when you can be the star with karaoke from 7-10pm.

Royal Hotel

RAISE the roof with Sunshine Coast DJ Sean Bannister from 9pm-2am.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

DUO Cool Lula will be playing soulful classics on the keyboard and guitar with beautiful vocals during the afternoon for a relaxed Sunday session.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

COAST along on the coast to Joel Mak from 3-6pm.