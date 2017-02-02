Here's what's happening in and around Gympie region this weekend.

FRIDAY
Lion's Park Amamoor
COME along to a free family event and watch the family-friendly movie Muppets Most Wanted. Bring your chair or picnic rug and sit back and enjoy the movie. Snacks and drinks available for purchase or BYO dinner. The movie starts at 6pm.
Club 88
DON'T miss this fundraiser for local man Scott Hoare who was rendered a tetraplegic in an accident on the Gold Coast. There are amazing prizes up for auction plus other raffles and activities. The action starts from 6pm.
Gympie RSL
TAKE a lesson in classic rock from band Old Skool from 7.30pm in the main bar.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
IT'S a bluegrass Friday with entertainment from the Whiskey Mountain Boys from 7-10pm.
Royal Hotel
BUZZ Karaoke will have you buzzing along with karaoke from 10pm-1am.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
ALL the way from Melbourne, musician Ben Smith will be in Gympie for one night only playing acoustic covers from 7-11pm.
SATURDAY
Billy's
YOU'RE the star with Alpha Karaoke on the main stage from 9pm.
Gympie RSL
HOGGING the limelight will be Upstage from 7.30pm. This duo will get you tapping your feet and singing along to all the popular hits.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
YOU don't need to be the audience when you can be the star with karaoke from 7-10pm.
Royal Hotel
RAISE the roof with Sunshine Coast DJ Sean Bannister from 9pm-2am.
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
DUO Cool Lula will be playing soulful classics on the keyboard and guitar with beautiful vocals during the afternoon for a relaxed Sunday session.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
COAST along on the coast to Joel Mak from 3-6pm.