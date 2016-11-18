Here's what you could be doing this time next Friday

SOLD OUT: Sharon Hill and Pam Burton in the GTA's theatre restaurant, Drinking Habits.

A SELL out opening weekend has spelled success for the Gympie Theatre Association's latest theatre restaurant, Drinking Habits.

The talented team of locals have been working hard to bring this musical extravaganza to life since the auditions were called in mid July.

The story centres around two reporters who go undercover at a convent to discover the location of a secret winery.

Understandably where nuns, bootlegging and cross dressing is concerned, hilarity follows.

There's plenty of music interspersed throughout the show, and vocal alacrity is something this group have always excelled at.

Don't despair if you haven't got a ticket to this fun and unmissable event.

A couple of tickets are still available for next Friday night, which will be performed at the newly air-conditioned Gympie Pines Golf Club.

Tickets cost $55 and include a two course meal and the show.

Call the pro shop on 54812795 to reserve your ticket.