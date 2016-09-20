Tonight's dinner sorted - and how to get FREE seeds!

Get your free capsicum seeds with today's paper.

GET your free Capsicum Aegean Sweet seeds with today's paper.

And, once they've sprouted, try this awesome recipe the whole family will love.

MEXICAN STUFFED CAPSICUMS

Ingredients

4 capsicums with their heads chopped off and seeds removed

2 cups of cooked mixed grain rice

1 small zucchini grated

1 tomato

1 can of kidney beans

Corn kernels

Chopped parsley

Chopped coriander

2 handfuls of grated cheese

¼ cup of sweet chilli sauce

1 ripe avocado

Sour cream

Method

Preheat oven to 180 degrees and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Combine cooked rice with kidney beans, zucchini, tomato, corn, parsley and sweet chilli sauce.

Spoon filling into the capsicums and top with the grated cheese.

Place onto the baking tray and into the oven for about 20 minutes, until the capsicums are tender.

Finish with a dollop of sour cream, chopped avocado and coriander.

WIN A TRIP TO THE MELBOURNE FLOWER SHOW HERE

FUN FACT: One red capsicum contains almost the equivalent of two teaspoons of natural sugar, but green capsicums have much less which is why they're not as sweet. Red capsicums also have a higher vitamin content including Vitamin A and C.