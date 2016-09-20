27°
Tonight's dinner sorted - and how to get FREE seeds!

Georja Ryan
| 20th Sep 2016 12:00 AM
GET your free Capsicum Aegean Sweet seeds with today's paper.

And, once they've sprouted, try this awesome recipe the whole family will love.   

MEXICAN STUFFED CAPSICUMS  

Ingredients

4 capsicums with their heads chopped off and seeds removed  

2 cups of cooked mixed grain rice  

1 small zucchini grated  

1 tomato  

1 can of kidney beans  

Corn kernels  

Chopped parsley  

Chopped coriander  

2 handfuls of grated cheese  

¼ cup of sweet chilli sauce  

1 ripe avocado  

Sour cream  

Method

Preheat oven to 180 degrees and line a baking tray with baking paper.   

Combine cooked rice with kidney beans, zucchini, tomato, corn, parsley and sweet chilli sauce.   

Spoon filling into the capsicums and top with the grated cheese.   

Place onto the baking tray and into the oven for about 20 minutes, until the capsicums are tender.   

Finish with a dollop of sour cream, chopped avocado and coriander.  

FUN FACT: One red capsicum contains almost the equivalent of two teaspoons of natural sugar, but green capsicums have much less which is why they're not as sweet. Red capsicums also have a higher vitamin content including Vitamin A and C. 

