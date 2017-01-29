Here are some solutions to Mary St parking problems

The area around Gold City Centre Stage is transformed into a magical wonderland by the addition of the twinkling fairy lights on the trees.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ways to improve parking in Mary St

I HAVE just returned from one of my frequent (unnecessary?) trips to Gympie. Maybe that's why my hands are shaking.

Prior to leaving I always estimate how long it will take up and back.

I am always about double this time. Why?

The simple answer is traffic? Or more so, parking! Or lack of.

The solution? Closing off Mary St maybe or how about a couple of changes?

What about bus stops? Huge slabs of space, unoccupied most of the time.

What about making these car parks and having buses stop briefly in the street.

The hold-ups would be a fraction of the time now caused by cars - looking, looking, looking!

Eliminate "loading zones” (more parking), who actually needs these?

Lower and enforce parking times. Who really needs more than half an hour?

I have several other brilliant suggestions, but I want to be brief.

My main (and best) suggestion is to create a small parking "police” group, say 10 or 12 men or women who have punitive powers like fines, and put me in charge.

Richard Channell,

Kandanga.

Council should withdraw 'unfair' charge

MY LETTER to the Editor dated January 14 on the new council imposed levy of $25 to households having a waste water treatment plant drew a large supportive response.

There is strong community concern, even outrage, that householders who have been compelled to install most expensive treatment plants, pay for its servicing and now have council changing their recording system and demanding the householder pay for their new software.

The amount is not the issue, the principle is.

Every reply found this levy iniquitous.

Where will council's apparent new policy end?

Some of the servicing companies have met with council expressing concerns particularly about individual security data going into other hands.

There were too many respondents to the earlier letter to reply to and I express my sincere thanks to them and for their comments.

We now propose meeting with council and seeking that this unfair charge be withdrawn.

Ian McConachie,

Pie Creek.