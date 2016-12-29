Help the Honey Badger find his GoPro lost at Double Island

AUSTRALIAN rugby union star Nick "Honey Badger” Cummins (pictured) has some of the safest hands in the game.

However this was not enough to prevent him losing his valued GoPro

at Double Island on Tuesday.

The dynamic centre who has worn Australian colours in both the 15-man and seven-man formats of the game took to Facebook to plea for the return of his property.

"G'day lads,” the larrikin player said.

"I lost my Gopro at Double Island Point, it has a fluro (sic) yellow mouth mount.

"If someone finds it please pm on Facebook or Insta and the nights on me,” he said, offering a reward.

If you have found the GoPro call The Gympie Times office on 5480 4200.