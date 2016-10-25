29°
News

Help make a difference at this weekend's Relay for Life

25th Oct 2016 2:03 PM
FILE PHOTO: Another Relay for Life event in Queensland last month.
FILE PHOTO: Another Relay for Life event in Queensland last month. Alasdair Young

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 850 people will take part in a marathon effort for cancer sufferers in this weekend's Gympie Relay for Life.

The annual Cancer Council Queensland event will kick off at Mv Brady Oval at 3pm this Saturday, October 29, followed by a night of fun and festivities, before the event comes to a close at 9am, Sunday, October 30.

At Relay For Life, teams of up to 15 people relay for 18 hours overnight to raise vital funds and awareness for Cancer Council Queensland's work in cancer control.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift extended a special invite to the community to attend the 2016 Relay For Life.

"It's going to be a fantastic weekend as the community walks to give hope for cancer survivors, hope for better treatments and hope for a cancer free future,” Ms Clift said.

"We have plenty of entertainment planned for the whole family, including inspirational ceremonies like the evening candlelight ceremony.

"Taking part in Relay is a great way for ordinary people to do extraordinary things in the fight against cancer.”

All funds raised support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, education and patient support programs.

To register for Relay For Life or find out more information, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

For more about Cancer Council Queensland, visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.

RELAY FOR LIFE

What: Cancer Council Queensland's 2016 Gympie Relay For Life

Who: 73 teams, Cancer Council Queensland staff and volunteers

Where: Mv Brady Oval, Gympie

When: Saturday, October 29 from 3pm to Sunday, October 30 until 9am

- Opening ceremony with survivors and carers walk: 3pm Saturday

- Candlelight ceremony with candle bag tributes: 7pm Saturday

- Closing ceremony: 9am Sunday

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie relay for life whatson

Hartwig 'surprised' by legal action against site

Hartwig 'surprised' by legal action against site

UPDATE: Cr Glen Hartwig says he and the rest of the council should have been included in decision to take action against Facebook page

Severe thunderstorms with hail and winds on horizon

A photo of tonight's storm taken from Gowrie Mountain by Matt Reeves.

Storms could hit with large hailstones, damaging winds

Help make a difference at this weekend's Relay for Life

FILE PHOTO: Another Relay for Life event in Queensland last month.

More than 850 people to walk in Gympie to support cancer sufferers

Sparks will fly for new Gympie welding business

THE FUTURE'S BRIGHT: Jamie Watkins from ACE Welding and Fabrication has just established his new business in Excelsior Rd, Gympie.

Jamie Watkins is turning up the heat with his new business venture

Local Partners

Descendents pay tribute at Gheerulla 125 years on

Descendants gather to honour pioneers who settled Gheerulla Creek in 1891

$100k to improve RV facilities in a Fraser Coast town

No Caption

Two other projects in the region have also received funding.

Help make a difference at this weekend's Relay for Life

FILE PHOTO: Another Relay for Life event in Queensland last month.

More than 850 people to walk in Gympie to support cancer sufferers

Rush Festival gets the crowd warmed up

ROCKING OUT: 28 Days rocks out in Nelson Reserve on Sunday night as part of the Rush Festival concert in the park.

Things heated up on stage on a cold Gympie night for the Rush Fest

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

STEVE Irwin’s father Bob has revealed the huge injury toll of the Crocodile Hunter’s adventurous life in the lead-up to his death.

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

REVIEW: Michael McIntyre has Brisbane in stitches

Michael McIntyre in a scene from his TV series Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

BRITISH comedian is in the country on his Happy and Glorious Tour.

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Sir Cliff Richard

"'Don't worry, I'm loaded. I won't keep you to it.' "

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

PRICED TO SELL FAST!!!!

104 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

First to see will buy this property that is situated on 5 acres with a lovely park like eucalyptus forest. The tropical gardens are drought tolerant and create a...

UNFORTUNATE CIRCUMSTANCES - YOU WIN!

27 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 4 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Victory Heights! The name says it all. This near-new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, brick home offers an ideal opportunity to enter into the real estate market. Ideal for...

Secret Oasis at the end of a Cul-De-Sac

19 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $380,000

This exclusively listed impressive brick home set among beautiful established gardens is an oasis at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac waiting for you to make it your...

REAP THE REWARDS

207 Brand Road, Wooroonden 4605

4 2 3 $775,000

This superb country lifestyle property is located in the South Burnett Region only 3 hours north west of Brisbane. It consists of 385 acres with 240 acres...

You Won&#39;t Find Better Buying!

2 Pinnacle Court, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This stunning home is situated in an elevated position at Echelon and would be suited to those that love to entertain. The entry to the home greets you with a...

Reduced Price .... Quality Home.. Quality Build..Excellent Price !!

22 Tom Thumb Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $290,000...

REDUCED by $20,000 to sell quickly!! Nothing to do, except shift in !!!! Positioned high and dry in Cooloola Cove on a fenced 2010m2, with bush at the rear makes...

QUALITY HOME!!!

3 Inverary Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Surround yourself with ambience and quality as you enter this brick veneer home with a floor plan sure to delight. Situated on 731m2 in the sought after area of...

TOO GOOD TO LAST!!

10 Browns Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $280,000

Welcome to 10 Browns Road Victory Heights where your dreams can become a reality. Inside will impress you featuring, Three large bedrooms One with a built-in and...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals