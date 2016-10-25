Help make a difference at this weekend's Relay for Life

FILE PHOTO: Another Relay for Life event in Queensland last month.

MORE than 850 people will take part in a marathon effort for cancer sufferers in this weekend's Gympie Relay for Life.

The annual Cancer Council Queensland event will kick off at Mv Brady Oval at 3pm this Saturday, October 29, followed by a night of fun and festivities, before the event comes to a close at 9am, Sunday, October 30.

At Relay For Life, teams of up to 15 people relay for 18 hours overnight to raise vital funds and awareness for Cancer Council Queensland's work in cancer control.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift extended a special invite to the community to attend the 2016 Relay For Life.

"It's going to be a fantastic weekend as the community walks to give hope for cancer survivors, hope for better treatments and hope for a cancer free future,” Ms Clift said.

"We have plenty of entertainment planned for the whole family, including inspirational ceremonies like the evening candlelight ceremony.

"Taking part in Relay is a great way for ordinary people to do extraordinary things in the fight against cancer.”

All funds raised support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, education and patient support programs.

To register for Relay For Life or find out more information, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

For more about Cancer Council Queensland, visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.

RELAY FOR LIFE

What: Cancer Council Queensland's 2016 Gympie Relay For Life

Who: 73 teams, Cancer Council Queensland staff and volunteers

Where: Mv Brady Oval, Gympie

When: Saturday, October 29 from 3pm to Sunday, October 30 until 9am

- Opening ceremony with survivors and carers walk: 3pm Saturday

- Candlelight ceremony with candle bag tributes: 7pm Saturday

- Closing ceremony: 9am Sunday