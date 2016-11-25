Helltown tag no problem for Neil

NEIL Turley never took all that Helltown stuff too seriously.

"I was doing security work among other things at the time and it didn't bother me.

"People would ask where you were from and you'd say 'Gympie' and they'd be scared of you, so that was alright with me,” he said at his pool and billiards business behind the Gympie West store yesterday.

Mr Turley said he did not think much of the Penthouse article by Paul Wilson, who was jailed for child sex offences yesterday.

But he enjoyed the joke enough to collect quite a few of those "Helltown Survivor” bumper stickers.

He is selling them for $3 each.