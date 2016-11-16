Heavenly second prize winners

SECONDS: Leigh Clouston of Heaven Leigh Cupcakes accepts the runner-up prize from Tracey McKean.

RUNNERS-UP for the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year award this year is Leigh Clouston and her team at Heaven Leigh Cupcakes.

The devoted mother-of-four from Tin Can Bay continues to pursue her dream to do what she loves.

The award is a huge feather in her cap and Leigh said it was a great privilege to be nominated.

"It's fantastic! What an honour!” she said.

Leigh started the business in September 2013 on the site of the former Mt Pleasant Store with a complement of five staff and hasn't looked back since.

She now employs 12 staff to help her and her cakes are being delivered to businesses in Brisbane weekly.

Her plan is to continue offering exciting and imaginative cakes and family fun days and possibly to expand in the near

future.