Heatwave set to continue into next week

HEATWAVE: The Gympie region swelters as a tropical air mass moves from the the north.

A HOT tropical air mass is making its way from the north down through Gympie as day time temperatures continue to provide the region with discomfort.

The Bureau of Meteorology currently has Gympie's temperature at 36.6 degrees despite car thermometers having the mercury near 40.

A Bureau spokesman said the region will get a small reprieve from the heat early next week, however it will be short lived with temperatures set to rise again from next Wednesday.

The Bureau said Gympie and surrounds maybe in with a chance of a shower tomorrow.