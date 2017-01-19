36°
HEATWAVE: Record temps concern for paramedics

19th Jan 2017 10:35 AM

THE Queensland Ambulance Service is urging Wide Bay residents to monitor the health of vulnerable community members with extreme heatwave conditions expected this week.

Wide Bay Chief Superintendent Russell Cooke said Maryborough and surrounding areas could reach record temperatures this weekend.

"A stretch of extremely hot and humid conditions will reach Maryborough on Thursday with temperatures in the high 30s expected," he said.

"High temperatures will continue over the weekend with a high of 39 predicted on Saturday - only a few degrees short of the record high of 40.6 in 1979."

Mr Cooke said hot or prolonged high temperatures could affect anybody, but some groups were at an increased risk of suffering heat-related illness.

"Last Saturday paramedics were called to help more than 60 Queenslanders suffering from heat-related illness," he said.

"The majority of these were elderly, young children or babies, people suffering from a pre-existing medical condition, such as diabetes, and the physically active such as manual workers.

"We encourage everyone to monitor vulnerable members of the community for heat-related illness to ensure they are coping with the heat.

"Heat exhaustion symptoms may include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting and fainting."

Mr Cooke warned residents that cases of heat stroke could be fatal and encouraged people to stay cool, hydrated and healthy during periods of hot weather.

"Residents need to keep hydrated by drinking water regularly throughout the day and avoiding drinks that contain a high level of sugar, caffeine or alcohol," he said.

"Depending on heat, humidity and physical activity, this generally means drinking two to three litres of water a day."

Mr Cooke said residents should keep cool by staying indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during hot weather.

"Use wet towels or scarves or put your feet in cool water or take a cool shower to reduce your body temperature," he said.

"Stay indoors or in air-conditioned facilities, either at home or at a local shopping centre, library or cinema.

"If you don't have access to air-conditioning, open windows and close curtains or blinds to reduce heat entering your home and use a fan to circulate air.

"Avoid outdoor activities in the hottest part of the day, stay in the shade and wear a hat and light coloured, loose fitting clothing."

If someone does experience heat stroke, symptoms of which include a high body temperature; red, hot, dry skin; clamminess; a rapid pulse; headache and confusion; call Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance.

For more information or support during a heat event or heatwave, call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or contact your doctor, hospital or health clinic.

