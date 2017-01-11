Heatwave poses big risk to babies and older residents

Babies and retirees are at biggest risk in heatwaves.

YOUNG children and retirees are the groups at biggest risk in extreme heat, and health officials are urging caution in the face of predicted high temperatures.

Gympie ambulance officer-in-charge Wayne Sachs said young children were unable to cope with the heat, while older residents might inadvertently put themselves at danger.

"For young babies and young kids, their heat regulating centre at the base of the brain is not fully developed so that's why they heat up,” Mr Sachs said, while older people's security concerns could have unfortunate results.

"(They) tend to lock themselves in their houses and they don't have any windows open.

"They lock the whole house up and it's like an oven.”

While it was important to look after those most at risk, Mr Sachs said everybody needed to take care during the extreme heat.

"Stay indoors if you can, if you've got air-conditioning certainly use (it).” Drinking water and wearing loose fitting clothes were also important, while beachgoers should remember the umbrella.