Heathly 'vets' the aim of the day at Imbil

At the Veteran's Health Week Celebrations at Imbil Bowl's Club last week are committee members of the Mary Valley RSL Sub Branch Phil and Viv Jensen with president Rex Brenneke.

MEMBERS of the Mary Valley RSL Sub Branch got healthy and busy last week for Veteran's Health Week.

Around 30 people attended the event at the Imbil Bowls Club and no-one, not even this reporter, went away hungry.

Cooking demonstrations by members of the Growers Markets at Dagun and Gympie meant there were so many tasty dishes on offer for lunch, there wasn't room left for the delicious desserts the demonstrators had planned for the day.

The excellent repast, showcasing fresh, locally grown produce designed to maximise taste and nutrition, was followed by an afternoon of raffles and barefoot bowls.

Sub-branch president, Rex Brenneke said he was pleased with the turnout to the day and a similar event is planned for tomorrow in Tin Can Bay.