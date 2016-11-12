Heartfelt thanks for 'overwhelming support'

Letter to the Editor from Roundabout Tours' Clive Sandison:

FOLLOWING the recent article in The Gympie Times (Tuesday, November 8, 2016) we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the people of Gympie.

The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and most humbling.

Our family business strives to bring joy to this community by sharing our love of travel and friendship.

We would like to assure all our wonderful clients that all tours will go ahead as booked.

Our brochure for 2017 is at the printers and will be ready before Christmas - watch your letterbox.

If you would like to be on our mailing list please contact us.

We received a number of generous offers to overcome this current set back, and we are confident that you will enjoy travelling with Roundabout Tours for years to come.

Clive Sandison,

Owner of Roundabout Transport,

Gympie