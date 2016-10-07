Heading south? Maybe call in sick today

ALL southbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway have been closed after the Juliette St exit at Greenslopes in Brisbane, after a major crash this morning.

The right lane is now allowing some traffic through.

Early reports suggest a truck carrying nails has rolled.

If you are heading this way, find another way around.

Trailer carrying nails flipped on Pacific Mwy SB Right Lane only getting thru @ Marquis St Greenslopes #bnetraffic #chopperview @couriermail pic.twitter.com/RMMxsp5LZR — Olympia Kwitowski (@Olympia_CK) October 6, 2016



Traffic reports suggest the jam is now back to Wooloongabba.

Google Maps' traffic detail shows how quickly the crash has caused major gridlock on the highway that runs through southern Brisbane.