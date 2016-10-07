31°
Heading south? Maybe call in sick today

7th Oct 2016 7:34 AM

ALL southbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway have been closed after the Juliette St exit at Greenslopes in Brisbane, after a major crash this morning.

The right lane is now allowing some traffic through.

Early reports suggest a truck carrying nails has rolled.

If you are heading this way, find another way around.

 


Traffic reports suggest the jam is now back to Wooloongabba.

Google Maps' traffic detail shows how quickly the crash has caused major gridlock on the highway that runs through southern Brisbane.

 

The dark red signifies the most congested parts of the road, after a truck carrying nails flipped while heading south on the Pacific Mwy.
Topics:  editors, picks

Alleged sexual assault in Mary St overnight

GYMPIE police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that reportedly occurred in Mary St in the early hours of this morning.

Council dispute fallout - they're taking their business elsewhere (and six jobs with it)

LEAVING TOWN: Dierdre Gray and her husband Jeff Hogue are taking their business elsewhere.

Business moves to Sunshine Coast after council dispute

No plans to scrap fluoride in Gympie water supply

Gympie Regional Council is one of 24 left in Queensland which still fluoridate their town water supply.

Gympie Regional Council one of 24 councils left that fluoridate

Movie magic keeping crowds glued to their seats

IF I ONLY HAD A HEART: The Tin Man guards the entrance to Prospector's Lounge at the Gympie Civic Centre.

AUDIENCES have packed into the Civic Centre for the Heart of Gold.

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

