Heading north from Gympie? Expect a half hour delay

Shelley Strachan | 1st Nov 2016 10:03 AM
The traffic delays you can expect if you head north from Gympie on the Bruce Hwy.
The traffic delays you can expect if you head north from Gympie on the Bruce Hwy.

GYMPIE region motorists heading north on the Bruce Hwy over the next few weeks should factor in a 35-minute delay between the city and Maryborough due to roadworks at Gunalda, Glenwood and Tinana.

There are also delays heading south as work begins in earnest on Section C of the Bruce Hwy Cooroy to Curra upgrade.

To the north, the Department of Transport and Main Roads is currently undertaking safety works at various locations along the Bruce Hwy in the Wide Bay/Burnett district.

The first delay they hit is just south of Gunalda where traffic management involved with the construction of a new service centre means being help up for five to 10 minutes.

A little further up the highway and the delay due to traffic management at Glenwood is likely to be a bit longer, about 15 minutes.

It's a clear run through then until you reach Tinana, just south of Maryborough, where delays are likely to be between five and 10 minutes.

If you are driving south you may experience minor delays of up to five minutes as traffic control will be in place on the Bruce Hwy, at the Tandur Rd intersection, between 4am and 8am for the next two to three weeks.

The traffic control is being implemented to support the delivery of 62-tonne concrete bridge girders to the Section C: Traveston to Woondum construction site, via Tandur Rd.

To assist motorists to plan their travels and potentially seek alternative routes, DTMR has produced a map plotting work locations and estimated travel delays.

Motorists can also call 13 19 40 for regular and up-to-date information on road closures and events or check www.131940.qld.gov.au before travelling.

To receive ongoing updates about these works please contact the department on 1300 728 390* during business hours, email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

bruce highway upgrade bruce hwy bruce hwy upgrade cooroy to curra bruce highway traffic delays

