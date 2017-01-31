35°
Business

Head in the clouds is an advantage

Donna Jones | 31st Jan 2017 10:00 AM
FLYING HIGH: Course offers students the chance to take the first step to becoming a commercial pilot.
FLYING HIGH: Course offers students the chance to take the first step to becoming a commercial pilot. Iain Curry

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVER wanted to soar among the clouds and become a pilot?

The Recreational Flying Company is taking applicants for the 2017 Commercial Pilot Licence Program, starting with an information evening tonight.

Come and join the RFC team for an informal information session at their flying school at Gympie Airport on Lobwein Rd, Kybong.

The evening will be a chance to inspect the aircraft fleet and training facilities and chat to some of the staff who will be on hand to answer questions on learning to fly as a either a recreational, private or commercial pilot.

Plus, there'll be active RFC airline captains there to speak about what it's like to be a commercial pilot.

"If you've ever dreamed of flying or just have an interest, this is a great chance to get up close to some real aircraft and talk to real pilots who, just like you, started with a dream,” a spokesperson for The Recreational Flying Company said.

"Come along any time and stay just as long as you want to. Bookings are not required.”

The Commercial Pilot Licence Program can take a minimum of nine months to complete and, after such time, applicants are then able to seek to pursue a career as an international or domestic airline pilot, emergency services pilot or remote area charter pilot.

"In as little as nine months you could qualify as a commercial pilot, ready to join the most exciting career in the world.”

There are no academic requirements for entry but the spokesperson said people wishing to apply should have good hand-eye co-ordination, good decision-making instincts and a willingness to learn.

For more information on the open night head to recreationalflyingco.com or phone 5483 5112.

Full details on courses and options will be availaible to take home and all ages are welcome.

Gympie Times

Topics:  commercial pilot gympie airport learn to fly pilot licence

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Check out the explosion of colour and fun at GOMA.

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

New Muster director champions local voices

New Muster director champions local voices

New festival director working to keep local music humming along.

New laws ban young children from quads in Qld

The quick thinking of an eight-year-old Bundaberg girl led to the successful airlift of her grandfather from his North Burnett property following a quad bike accident in 2016.

Gympie police crash investigator welcomes new quad bike laws

Shock closure leaves movie lovers saddened

GREAT LOSS: Loyal customer George Smith rents DVDs for the last time from Blockbuster Gympie staff members Jess Westlake and David Kendall.

"It's a massive loss for the entire community."

M'boro ready for next flood after $6m CBD spend

The Maryborough CBD, Kent Street, in flood in 2013.

M'boro gets $6m to improve flood resilience in its CBD

Local Partners

New laws ban young children from quads in Qld

AS OF today, children under the age of eight will be prohibited from riding quad bikes and utility off-road vehicles being used on roads

Action all round for Gympie's national celebration day

Australia day fun at Nelsen reserve Angus Warne.

THE shade was the place to be in Nelson Reserve for Australia Day.

New Muster director champions local voices

ALL THE RIGHT NOTES: New Gympie Muster festival director Melinda Wells and executive director David Gibson.

New festival director working to keep local music humming along.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Who's on the Gympie Meals on Wheels roster this week?

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Who's on the Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteer roster this week?

Meals on Wheels roster

New Muster director champions local voices

New Muster director champions local voices

New festival director working to keep local music humming along.

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

Alice strikes radio gold in Tamworth

MUSIC TO OUR EARS: Local singer-songwriter Alice Benfer.

IT'S been a hell of a week for local singer-songwriter Alice Benfer.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT!

21 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 6 $279,000

Would you like a large town block in the evergreen Gympie Southside with easy access to schools, shopping and medical facilities? New to the market is a four...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

PRETTY RARE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 Auction

An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres, backing onto a huge lake where wildlife abounds imagine that! The near new 4 bedroom brick home has a full...

RARE FLAT BLOCK!

Lot 555 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Situated in a quiet area of Glenwood is this lovely flat 2.61 ... $69,500

Situated in a quiet area of Glenwood is this lovely flat 2.61 approx acre block. The block has been cleared except for a small area of trees along one boundary.

COUNTRY LIVING, CITY CONVENIENCE

34 Laird Street, Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 2 $279,000

What a well presented, quality built home situated on a large 1205m2 block with well manicured lawns and gardens. This beautiful family home offers split system...

Modern Family Home

13 Ranson Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Beautifully designed, this home is positioned on a 609m2 block of land. Consisting of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms the home is perfect for the family. The main...

BIG HOME PLENTY OF GARAGING

61 Groundwater Rd, Southside 4570

House 4 2 7 $497,500

Beautiful spacious home on 2000m2 with professionally landscaped gardens. 4 bedrooms all with built ins, 2 bathrooms. Polished hardwood timber...

LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS HOME WILL WOW YOU!

12 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This stylish home is sure to impress from the moment you enter through the main door, and if you're looking for space for you and your busy family then this is the...

LOCATION, CHARM and PRICED TO SELL

35 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $222,000

Classic styled home with polished timber floors, huge deck to entertain or just enjoy your morning coffee, roomy kitchen with pantry and separate lounge. The...

26 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN

728 Old Maryborough Road, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land It is very rare and hard to find a block this size ... Offers Over...

It is very rare and hard to find a block this size so close to everywhere. The 10.28 ha (26acs) is situated at Tamaree just 7.5 klms from Gympie CBD with bitumen...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Market swell hits Cooloola Coast

SUMMER SUCCESS: The Cooloola Coast property market is heating up for agents like Robin Creighton.

One agent has been receiving 15 calls a day since Christmas.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!