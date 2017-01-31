Head in the clouds is an advantage

FLYING HIGH: Course offers students the chance to take the first step to becoming a commercial pilot.

EVER wanted to soar among the clouds and become a pilot?

The Recreational Flying Company is taking applicants for the 2017 Commercial Pilot Licence Program, starting with an information evening tonight.

Come and join the RFC team for an informal information session at their flying school at Gympie Airport on Lobwein Rd, Kybong.

The evening will be a chance to inspect the aircraft fleet and training facilities and chat to some of the staff who will be on hand to answer questions on learning to fly as a either a recreational, private or commercial pilot.

Plus, there'll be active RFC airline captains there to speak about what it's like to be a commercial pilot.

"If you've ever dreamed of flying or just have an interest, this is a great chance to get up close to some real aircraft and talk to real pilots who, just like you, started with a dream,” a spokesperson for The Recreational Flying Company said.

"Come along any time and stay just as long as you want to. Bookings are not required.”

The Commercial Pilot Licence Program can take a minimum of nine months to complete and, after such time, applicants are then able to seek to pursue a career as an international or domestic airline pilot, emergency services pilot or remote area charter pilot.

"In as little as nine months you could qualify as a commercial pilot, ready to join the most exciting career in the world.”

There are no academic requirements for entry but the spokesperson said people wishing to apply should have good hand-eye co-ordination, good decision-making instincts and a willingness to learn.

For more information on the open night head to recreationalflyingco.com or phone 5483 5112.

Full details on courses and options will be availaible to take home and all ages are welcome.