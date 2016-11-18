Have your say and win a barbecue in Gympie electorate's big community survey

WINNERs: Gympie MP Tony Perrett wants as many people as possible to have their say in his latest survey of electorate concerns, giving themselves a chance to win a barbecue, as Raewyn and Kent Jackson did last time.

"I'M ALL ears,” Gympie state MP Tony Perrett said on Friday.

He said Gympie residents have until next Friday to be in what he says is "Gympie electorate's "biggest community survey.”

"The response so far has been overwhelming, My office has already received more than 1,200 responses.

"I value the opinion of Gympie people and I want to know what matters most to our community, what people believe is working and where we need to improve.

"Residents are passionate about the region and ensuring it continues to prosper and this is a great way of making sure we get the framework right and for government to work for the residents and the region.

Mr Perrett urged residents get their responses in as soon as possible and said every response goes in a draw to win a Weber BabyQ 1000 valued at more than $300.