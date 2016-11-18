28°
Have your say and win a barbecue in Gympie electorate's big community survey

Arthur Gorrie
| 18th Nov 2016 11:10 AM
WINNERs: Gympie MP Tony Perrett wants as many people as possible to have their say in his latest survey of electorate concerns, giving themselves a chance to win a barbecue, as Raewyn and Kent Jackson did last time.
WINNERs: Gympie MP Tony Perrett wants as many people as possible to have their say in his latest survey of electorate concerns, giving themselves a chance to win a barbecue, as Raewyn and Kent Jackson did last time.

"I'M ALL ears,” Gympie state MP Tony Perrett said on Friday.

He said Gympie residents have until next Friday to be in what he says is "Gympie electorate's "biggest community survey.”

"The response so far has been overwhelming, My office has already received more than 1,200 responses.

"I value the opinion of Gympie people and I want to know what matters most to our community, what people believe is working and where we need to improve.

"Residents are passionate about the region and ensuring it continues to prosper and this is a great way of making sure we get the framework right and for government to work for the residents and the region.

Mr Perrett urged residents get their responses in as soon as possible and said every response goes in a draw to win a Weber BabyQ 1000 valued at more than $300.

Gympie Times

Topics:  barbecue electorate survey gympie tony perrett

Shock as 80 cats found dumped near Gympie

Shock as 80 cats found dumped near Gympie

FOUND emaciated, sick and severely underweight, help is now desperately being sought to find new homes for 80 cats which were found abandoned north of Gympie.

Firies battle as 12,000ha burns in four days near Imbil

12,000ha has burned as the result of a fire near Borumba Dam which started on Monday, caught here by rural fire brigade member Aaron Lowe.

Firies have worked around the clock to control a fire near Imbil.

New council fee the last straw for forgotten residents

FORGOTTEN: Curra resident Ken Baldwin says Gympie Regional Council sometimes seems to forget his community exists.

Curra residents say they've been forgotten

Dog owner faces court over savage, deadly attack

VICIOUS: A man appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court after his two dogs killed a pet next door.

After two dogs killed a neighbour's pet, a Gympie man faces charges.

Students and Landcare band together on project

Landcare projects, Widgee memorial services and revisiting the past for Glastonbury Hall; there's plenty of news from Widgee this week.

Gympie police honoured for their dedication on the job

OUTSTANDING SERVICE: Snr Constable Tess Bell receives her District Officer Certificate from Superintendent Mark Stiles on Tuesday morning.

Annual ceremony sees excellence in policing rewarded.

Concert will be simply classical and really grand

SOLOIST: New Cooloola Community Orchestra conductor Lloyd Robins will play a trumpet solo at the Simply Classical.

Simply Classical concert

Field naturalists enjoy a day by the river

OUT AND ABOUT: Some of the Gympie Field Naturalists Club members pause near a brush turkey nest on Ian and Sally Mackay's property on the Mary River. At that time it was too dry for the male bird to scratch up any more leaves.

Gympie Field Naturalists Club field trip

Love food? Don't miss this Pot Luck Producers Lunch

ROOM WITH A VIEW: The view from last year's Pot Luck Producers Lunch at Kandanga.

Mary Valley fast developing a reputation as a food bowl

